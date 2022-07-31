Brewers: Why Josh Hader is expendable before the trade deadline

fansided.com
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
Red Sox mercifully end the Bobby Dalbec era with latest trade
The Boston Red Sox have a new first baseman, and it is Eric Hosmer following a trade with the San Diego Padres. The San Diego Padres agreed to a trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was part of the return package that would go to Washington, but he reportedly exercised his no-trade clause. Even with this apparent hold-up, it would not cancel out the Soto-Bell trade. However, Hosmer does have a new home.
Xander Bogaerts calls out Red Sox front office for trade deadline moves
The Boston Red Sox made some peculiar moves at the trade deadline this year and All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts called them out for it. The Boston Red Sox made some moves that a lot of people outside of the organization question and for good reason. They traded for Padres first...
Braves biggest deadline acquisition wasn’t a trade after all
The Atlanta Braves were big winners at the trade deadline but their best move had nothing to do with trades at all but, rather, locking up Austin Riley. There’s a lot to like about the trades the Atlanta Braves made leading up to Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. Not only did they make a couple of moves reminiscent of last year’s acquisitions that fueled them to a World Series by landing veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman, but they pulled off a last-minute steal as they got reliever Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Ian Happ, explained
The Chicago Cubs opted against trading Willson Contreras or Ian Happ at the deadline. While Contreras was a head-scratcher, Happ makes some sense. Happ has made great mechanical improvements this season with hitting coach Greg Brown, and with a year left on his contract, the Cubs felt they should use that control to get more out of the slugging outfielder.
MLB Trade Deadline Winners | Daily Betslip
The Major League Baseball trade deadline was wild on Tuesday, with several All-Stars getting moved, including superstar Juan Soto, who was dealt to the San Diego Padres. BetSided's Iain MacMillan and Ben Heisler broke down their thoughts on the trade deadline on the latest episode of the Daily Betslip, and they gave their winners from all of the moves on Tuesday.
Mariners torch Gerrit Cole: Best memes and tweets trolling Yankees
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole came up short in his marquee showcase against a former trade target — Luis Castillo and the Mariners. Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball at his best, but seemingly when you least expect it, he throws up a stinker. This is that stinker, and you can smell it all over the five boroughs.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Phillies vs Braves Headline Matchups to Target)
Now that the dust is settling from a wild trade deadline, it's time to get back to business. There's No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets to cash, after all. We've got a fantastic 15-game MLB slate with contests all throughout the afternoon, giving us...
MLB Underdog of the Day (Brady Singer Gives Royals Value on Road)
Life is all about adjustments. But sometimes, sportsbooks are a bit slow to adjust to new information, like the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn not being very good. That's the only explanation I see for how Chicago is a big favorite over the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer today. Maybe oddsmakers haven't noticed, but Singer is on a bit of a heater, allowing just two earned runs over his last three starts while recording a 2.05 ERA in July.
Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis could break trends with trade for pitcher
With the trade deadline looming and the St. Louis Cardinals expected to make some moves, it would be something to see them back one move that could break a trend. The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to make some moves for pitching as the trade deadline approaches. One move could break that would buck a trend dating back to 1997.
TRADE: Chicago Cubs And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal
The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants have made a trade.
MLB odds: Brewers vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to host the Milwaukee Brewers today in the second matchup of a three-game set at PNC Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Brewers-Pirates prediction and pick we have laid out below. Milwaukee...
Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments
The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy announces retirement
MILWAUKEE -- Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring, more than a year after playing his last major league game. The Milwaukee Brewers said Tuesday that Lucroy will be inducted into the team's wall of honor on Saturday. Lucroy played for the Brewers from 2010 to 2016 and was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016.
