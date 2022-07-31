ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies

Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
NBC Sports

Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard

The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Padres vs. Twins: Bounce-back series

The San Diego Padres won two games in a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins. The Padres won the first and the last game of the series, while they lost the second game of the series. In the first game of the series, there was no shortage of power...
Matt Reynolds moving to Reds' bench Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Reynolds was a late addition to Monday's lineup after Tommy Pham was scratched and traded to the Boston Red Sox. Albert Almora Jr. will move to left field in place of Reynolds while Aristides Aquino (ankle) returns to play right field and bat sixth.
Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O's past Rangers

Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Jordan Lyles tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one run. Mateo, a shortstop batting in the No. 9 spot, drilled a three-run home run during Baltimore's...
Seattle Mariners: Trader Jerry can’t be done dealing

With only hours to go before MLB’s 3 pm PDT trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners need to add more help to compete with the league’s best teams. Seattle Mariners fans, in case you missed it, the M’s made another deal on Monday. They sold Anthony Misiewicz to Kansas City. Not exactly an impact move; this team needs help to break their 21-year playoff drought.
Graham Ashcraft flirts with complete game as Reds top Marlins

Graham Ashcraft pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings, and Aristides Aquino stroked a two-run single and unleashed a 101-mph throw from right field to cut down a runner at the plate, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Ashcraft (5-2) earned...
Mookie Betts helps Dodgers hold on against Giants

Mookie Betts drove in three runs with a single, a double and a home run and four relievers combined for four innings of shutout ball after the Los Angeles Dodgers nearly blew a six-run lead as the National League West leaders held on to defeat the Giants 9-5 on an emotional Tuesday night in San Francisco.
Astros get by Mariners in 10 innings to win series

Yordan Alvarez smacked a walk-off single in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros claimed their four-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. Alvarez, 0-for-4 with two strikeouts entering the 10th, bounced a single into left field off Mariners left-hander Brennan Bernardino (0-1), scoring...
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
