Larimer County, CO

Crews fight wildfire near Carter Lake in Larimer County

By Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 2 days ago

Firefighters responded to a wildfire burning east of Carter Lake in Larimer County on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was located on Wild Wing Drive, near Larimer County roads 29 and and 12, which is west of Berthoud.

Mandatory evacuations had been ordered in the area at 12:43 p.m. but were lifted about an hour later. The evacuation area was between County Road 29 on the west to Homer Road on the east, and from County Road 12 on the south to a mile north of County Road 12.

A Larimer County Emergency Telephone Alert at 1:58 p.m. said residents could return home but should use caution doing so.

An evacuation center was set up at Berthoud Community Center, 248 Welch Ave., in Berthoud.

How to make sure you are alerted in the event of an emergency in Larimer County

LETA alerts include warnings about imminent threat to life, including floods, wildfires, evacuations, weather warnings, natural gas leaks, police activity, missing children and elderly individuals, and more.

Visit LETA's alert website at https://nocoalert.org/ to sign up. Log into your account or create an account. Then go to ''my subscriptions,'' select "event alerts'' and then select the categories you would like alerts for and fill out the information. The system can send you alerts via cellphone, landline and email.

For text messages only for flash flood warnings in Larimer County’s burn scar, text FLOOD2022 to 888777.

For text messages only for an array of emergency events throughout Larimer County, text NOCOAlert to 888777.

For more information, visit https://nocoalert.org/ .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Crews fight wildfire near Carter Lake in Larimer County

