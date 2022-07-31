U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver

John Edmund Bock was born on January 25, 1925, near Lebanon, KS, to Christine Ferguson Bock and Elmer Bock. He died on July 30, 2022, at The Piper Assisted Living, Kansas City, KS. He lived on his family farm in Smith County until they moved to a farm near Zeandale, KS. He graduated from St. George High School in 1943. In WWII, John served in the South Pacific (Philippines), 6th Infantry Division, Company D, 20th Infantry. He served in Leyte, Manilla and later as part of the occupying force in South Korea as First Sergeant with the 81mm mortar platoon.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO