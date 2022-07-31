U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver

www.emporiagazette.com
WIBW
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Lincoln streets. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black Chevrolet Versa was traveling east on 21st...
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
WIBW
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound lanes of I-470 between the SW Huntoon and I-70 exits were closed Tuesday morning following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Just before 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the westbound lanes of I-470 were shut down following a vehicle-pedestrian collision.
Child found in car in Osage County later dies
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
WIBW
Crews quickly extinguish Topeka kitchen fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in Topeka on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, they were called to the area of 6500 block of 27th Ct. after a small fire was reported. When crews arrived, they said...
WIBW
Ogden woman arrested following road rage incident with gun
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department incident report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, Regina Smith, 43, of Ogden, was arrested after officers were called to the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.
Emporia gazette.com
Scares, lies, $5,000 part of deputy's notes on Iverson case
A Council Grove attorney accused of trying to run over a city council member has a new date for his first court appearance. And new details have emerged about what may have happened. Steven Iverson, 35, is scheduled to appear Monday, September 19 in Morris County District Court. The appearance...
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
All westbound I-70 traffic to be shut down for viaduct work in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road work set to start on August 15 will shut down all traffic along a section of Interstate 70 in Topeka for three weeks. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed to all traffic while pavement patching is completed on the viaduct to finish […]
WIBW
Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a man’s truck with the keys left inside was stolen in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the 400 block of S 15th St in Manhattan with reports of theft.
KVOE
Trial approaching for woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia
Court proceedings continue for a woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia. Amanda Sibert has a motions hearing set at 9 am Wednesday, with a motion to suppress unspecified evidence to be discussed. Sibert then has her final pretrial set for 4 pm Wednesday, with trial tentatively set to begin Monday. Trial could begin Aug. 29 or Sept. 19, depending on how proceedings go this week.
WIBW
Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
Emporia gazette.com
John Edmund Bock
John Edmund Bock was born on January 25, 1925, near Lebanon, KS, to Christine Ferguson Bock and Elmer Bock. He died on July 30, 2022, at The Piper Assisted Living, Kansas City, KS. He lived on his family farm in Smith County until they moved to a farm near Zeandale, KS. He graduated from St. George High School in 1943. In WWII, John served in the South Pacific (Philippines), 6th Infantry Division, Company D, 20th Infantry. He served in Leyte, Manilla and later as part of the occupying force in South Korea as First Sergeant with the 81mm mortar platoon.
Emporia gazette.com
Hospital loses phone service
Newman Regional Health has lost telephone service. The hospital is not sure when it will be restored. The outage occurred sometime between 1:00-1:30 p.m. Monday. It's not clear which company provides phone service to the hospital.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Emporia gazette.com
First the heat, then the storms
The first extreme heatwave of August is moving on, but slowly. After Emporia's hottest day of the year Tuesday, Chase County was left out of a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning. Greenwood and Lyon Counties remain in the advisory until 7 p.m., with a heat...
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
Emporia gazette.com
Four in running to replace Judge Wheeler
A Magistrate Judge and a County Attorney are among the candidates to replace a retiring Lyon County District Judge. The Kansas Judicial Branch announced Monday that four people applied to succeed Judge Merlin Wheeler, who will step away in early September to become a Senior Judge. One of the four...
Emporia gazette.com
Dennis “Denny” J. Harrington
Dennis “Denny” J. Harrington, of Emporia, entered into rest Friday, July 29, 2022 at Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, Kansas. He was 87. Denny was born December 26, 1934 in Wheaton, Kansas to Joseph Frederick and Vivian Louise (Adams) Harrington. He retired from the Kansas Department of Transportation after 35 years.
