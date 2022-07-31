Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

www.chargers.com
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Chargers Signed Notable Tight End On Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers added to their tight end room on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is reportedly signing former USFL tight end Sage Surratt. The tight end most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He was a part of their championship roster. Now, he's heading to the...
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
Previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California: No. 39 Cajon is a wildcard with scary upside
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Cajon Cowboys of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 39 team in our countdown. CAJON TEAM PAGE | 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHNick Rogers: 9th season as Cajon head ...
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Derek Carr Gives His Latest Assessment on the Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr after two weeks of camp gave his latest thoughts and assessments on the Las Vegas Raiders training camp.
AJ Brown has bitter reaction to Deebo Samuel contract extension
AJ Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles over three months ago, but he still apparently holds some resentment over not getting a contract extension from the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles acquired Brown from the Titans during the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft for a first-round pick (No....
49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
Raiders DE Chandler Jones has missed four practices in a row
The Raiders were in pads again on Monday as they prep for their preseason contest against the Jaguars is underway. The team will leave soon for Canton as they play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. One player that will not participate in that game is All-Pro defensive...
Seattle Seahawks: The quest for a better pass rush
The Seattle Seahawks made big changes to the defense this offseason. They brought in new players and coaches to improve an underperforming pass rush. In 2021 the Seattle Seahawks‘ pass rush was anemic at best. They ranked 26th of 32 teams with a 22.1% pressure rate and 22nd in sacks with a paltry 34. The team responded by replacing many of those who were part of the poorly performing unit.
Raiders Training Camp: Jayon Brown Talks UCLA, Working With Denzel Perryman
With Las Vegas Raiders training camp fully underway, new linebacker Jayon Brown spoke with the media recently, where he touched on several subjects. Among the topics, Brown shared his thoughts on fellow teammate Denzel Perryman, along with some of his UCLA brethren. Brown was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans...
Previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California: No. 38 Rancho Cucamonga set to dominate the aerial game yet again
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 38 team in our countdown. RANCHO CUCAMONGA TEAM PAGE | 2022 SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHBrian Hildebrand: 2nd ...
Ravens Activate OL Ben Cleveland From Non-Football Injury List
Cleveland, 23, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft. Cleveland is in the second year of his four-year deal worth $4,820,533 which included a signing bonus of $865,842. In 2021, Cleveland appeared...
Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL injury
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL injury during Tuesday’s practice, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis first reported on Twitter. That report has since been confirmed by multiple media outlets. Patrick suffered the non-contact injury after making a catch at practice. He is now set to be...
Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
General manager George Paton just finished up his second offseason with the Denver Broncos. Some of the moves he has made in the past two seasons have undeniably made the Broncos better. Let’s take a deeper look at some of the decisions he made during the 2022 offseason. Grading...
James Outman makes mesmerizing MLB debut in Dodgers' win over Rockies
Who needs Juan Soto? In his Dodgers debut, James Outman goes three for four and hits a two-run home run in a 7-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
