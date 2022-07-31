Stolen car report leads to police chase, multiple people flee from scene

kslnewsradio.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kjzz.com
Identity released in fatal hit-and-run in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police released the identity of the man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday night. Salt Lake City officers responded to a reported hit-and-run incident in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street around 11 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Southbound 1300 East shuts down after fatal motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department closed southbound 1300 East at 2100 South Wednesday morning after a fatal motorcycle crash. The SLCPD said the area will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Police confirmed the crash...
kslnewsradio.com
Taylorsville Police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven store robbery
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville Police are searching for a man, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the robbery of a 7-Eleven store Monday night. Police say the incident occurred at 3180 West 5400 South at 11:30 p.m. According to police, the suspect is between 16 and 20...
Two separate crashes in SLC leave one dead, one with critical injuries
A man was killed and another was critically injured in two separate Salt Lake City crashes Tuesday night.
KSLTV
Suspect arrested for causing brush fire in Springville while trying to kill spider with lighter, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police have a man in custody after he allegedly caught a hillside on fire while attempting to burn a spider Monday afternoon. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the man told police he was using a lighter to burn a spider. When authorities arrested...
kslnewsradio.com
16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
Murray Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly purchased two iPads from Best Buy using a stolen credit card. Police say the large tattoo on the ride side of his neck could help in identifying him. If you know who this person is, please […]
Teen arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old in Lindon
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in Lindon early Monday morning.
Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about, or provide any statements...
Teen arrested for involvement in Utah 16-year-old death
UPDATED: TUESDAY 8/2/22 7:15 p.m. LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in the death of another 16-year-old teen on Monday. The Lindon City Police Department said two groups of people had met at the location where the incident happened — the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead. Police believe […]
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police warn public of unrecovered, loaded handgun in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning the public of a discarded handgun, believed loaded, after a man accidentally shot himself Monday morning. The investigation started at 7:11 a.m. when dispatch received information about a person with a gunshot wound...
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
kslnewsradio.com
Layton Police warn residents to be on the outlook for fake gold scam
LAYTON, Utah — Police in Layton are warning residents to be on the lookout for a fake gold scam. Police say a group of people have been approaching others in the parking lots and trying to sell them gold that turned out later to be fake. Two men and...
Suspect arrested for starting wildfire was trying to burn spider
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday and was 90 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.
Police arrest two, recover three guns allegedly involved in Rose Park robbery
Police arrested two individuals and recovered three guns that they believe were involved in an aggravated robbery in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City.
Gephardt Daily
Sandy police: Juvenile to be charged with hate-crime assault after attack on male couple
SANDY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stopped the car he was in to assault a Sandy juvenile male standing in his driveway as he hugged his boyfriend. Project Rainbow shared a video recorded at the scene, after the...
SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
KSLTV
Sandy police arrest teen on hate crime charge after he allegedly punched a gay teen
SANDY, Utah — A gay teen is recovering from a possible concussion after Sandy police said he was the victim of a hate crime this weekend. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Saturday as he’s accused of assault with a hate crime enhancement. Jocelynn Peacock, the victim’s sister, said...
Gephardt Daily
Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
