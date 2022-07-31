Iranian Journalist Flees Brooklyn Home After Man With Loaded AK-47 Arrested Nearby

www.thewrap.com
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
New York City prosecutor defends going easy on teen who brutally attacked cop
New York City prosecutor Alvin Bragg defended his office's decision to go easy on a 16-year-old caught on video viciously assaulting a cop who confronted him for not paying the subway fare – the teen's third felony arrest in less than four months. The teen, whose name is being...
Off-duty NYPD detective critically injured after shooting self in head in Queens home: police
An off-duty NYPD detective was critically injured after he shot himself inside of his Queens home late Sunday, according to officials.
Brooklyn Pastor And His Wife Robbed At Gunpoint Of At Least $400K In Jewelry During Service
The NYPD confirmed that three armed suspects seen on video robbed a Brooklyn pastor and his wife of at least $400,000 worth of jewelry during a Sunday (July 24) service, The New York Daily News reports. Authorities say Bishop Lamor Whitehead of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry was preaching at...
Three Teenage Girls Face Hate Crime After Assaulting Elderly White Woman On Bus
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Man Said 'That Felt Good' After Allegedly Beating Retired Nurse To Death, According To Authorities
Isaac Heath stands accused of murdering his neighbor Eileen Schnitker, a retired nurse who loved animals. A Missouri man is accused of stabbing and beating an elderly neighbor to death with a baseball bat, then expressing glee over the slaying. Isaac Heath, 31, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed...
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw
It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting
While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
Law & Order Crew Member Killed Near Set Identified as Father of 6: 'Heart of So Many Lives'
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member who was shot dead this week in Brooklyn, New York leaves behind six children. Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, 31, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near the NBC show's set on Tuesday, as Chrissy Grigoropoulos, Esq., an attorney for his estate, launched a GoFundMe page to help support his family and cover funeral expenses.
A Woman Just Got 50 Years for Murder After Her Pregnancy Ended
A judge in El Salvador sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison after she suffered an obstetric emergency and lost her fetus in the ninth month of pregnancy, according to reproductive rights activists. She was found guilty of homicide. The sentencing last week of Lesli Lisbeth Ramírez Ramírez, who...
CNN reporter asks Jim Jordan why he deleted false tweet about rape victim
CNN’s Manu Raju presses Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan about his now-deleted tweet about a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana seeking an abortion.
Horrifying video shows police repeatedly punching teen in Illinois
Disturbing video footage showing three police officers repeatedly strike an Illinois teenager as he lies on the ground has sparked protests over excessive force.Police in Oak Lawn, a suburb in southwest Chicago, are defending the actions that left a 17-year-old hospitalised and say they found a loaded gun in his possession.The incident began when police pulled over a car in Oak Lawn at about 5.30pm on Wednesday. Law enforcement claims the vehicle was missing registration plates.Chief Daniel Vittorio told a press conference on Thursday that officers detected marijuana coming from the vehicle. They began searching the driver and asked...
Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help
A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
Dog Fatally Mauls 70-Year-Old Woman in Her Own Backyard
"We don't know what turned the dog or why the dog turned on the woman," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
Woman Who Survived Inside Trailer Where 53 Migrants Died Says Friend's Advice Saved Her Life
A woman who was inside the semi-trailer where 53 migrants died last month at the U.S.-Mexico border says a friend's advice saved her life, CBS News reported. Guatemalan national Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás, 20, spoke to the Associated Press Monday from her hospital bed to say that the day she and others loaded into the semi was already hot.
Autopsy Shows UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer Was Stabbed 26 Times In Furniture Store Attack
UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was brutally attacked at an upscale Los Angeles furniture store earlier this year, and Shawn Laval Smith has been charged in her murder. A postmortem examination has revealed that the UCLA grad student killed in a seemingly random daylight attack at a furniture store was stabbed more than a dozen times.
