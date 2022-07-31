Nelson Velazquez starting for Cubs Sunday night

The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Thairo Estrada on the 7-day concussion IL on Sunday while also trading for Chicago Cubs minor league shortstop Dixon Machado. Estrada, 26, was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Mark Leiter Jr. in the fifth inning of Saturday's win by the Giants and had to be helped off the field. With Brandon Crawford out of the lineup with a knee injury, the Giants were in need of a shortstop.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO