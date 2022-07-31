Ji’Ayir Brown outlines Penn State’s ‘biggest focus’ as preseason camp opens

247sports.com
247Sports
PODCAST: Penn State opens preseason camp, completes summer recruiting schedule
Penn State wrapped up its summer prospect event schedule last weekend, leading into a Monday opening for preseason camp. We're back with a new episode of the Lions247 Podcast to spotlight both developments. Lions247 team reporter Daniel Gallen rejoins the show to focus on first impressions from the Penn State...
247Sports
Where Penn State’s newcomers, including a talented freshman class, could contribute in 2022
During Big Ten Media Days last week, Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown spoke glowingly of the freshmen who joined his room over the summer. KJ Winston, Cristian Driver and Mehki Flowers all made impressions on Brown with their physical development and mental approach to college football. Those three players are...
247Sports
Penn State notes and observations from first practice of preseason camp
Penn State was on the practice field for the first time this summer with the season opener at Purdue one month away.
247Sports
9 Penn State position battles to watch during preseason camp, from No. 2 quarterback to No. 1 punter
Penn State opened preseason camp with practice on a beautiful evening in State College on Monday with the season opener at Purdue now less than one month away. We’ve already taken a look at the storylines that will shape August along with the players who will occupy key roles for the Nittany Lions.
Orbisonia native competes in international twirling competition
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA)–Orbisonia native Bower Sarra was nine years old when he picked up his first baton while watching his sister train. Now his skills are hitting the international stage in Italy at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships. On Wednesday, August 3 Sarra will perform in the Senior Men’s Freestyle Preliminaries. Sarra is […]
littleleague.org
Top Little Leaguers® Set to Square off at Volunteer Stadium for the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship
After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN on Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET.
thesportspage.blog
Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1
Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
wesb.com
Greencastle To Meet Hollidaysburg In PA Little League Baseball State Championship
Greencastle earned an appearance in the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball state championship Saturday with a 13-2 victory over Keystone in five innings at Pitt-Bradford. The win moved Greencastle’s tournament record to 3-0, and as the only undefeated team remaining, they’ll have two opportunities to book their trip to the Eastern Regional.
Penn State implements hiring freeze through at least next summer. Here’s what we know
PSU is trying to balance its budget after operating at a $150 million deficit in the 2021-2022 academic year.
State College
Spirits of Happy Valley: A sip of sun, fun, and craft beverage
To me, the perfect way to spend an easy summer afternoon or evening is sitting outside, enjoying a craft beverage with friends. Luckily for me and the rest of us who live in Centre County, we have a thriving craft beverage scene, with many local producers in unique settings around the county. During the pandemic, many of these local producers became hot spots because their outdoor seating areas offered a safe way to get together. Others learned to utilize their outdoor spaces in unique ways to stay safe and keep operations running when indoor seating was not allowed.
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
I-80 reopened following westbound accident
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake
UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands. “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
wkok.com
Man Suffers Minor Injury After Flipping Over Vehicle on Route 45
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Centre County man came away with minor injuries after flipping over his vehicle on Route 45 Sunday morning. Milton state police say injured was 37-year-old William Evans, who was taken to Geisinger, but there is no update on his medical condition. Troopers say Evans was not wearing a seat belt.
CVS Pharmacy to close 2 stores in Cumberland County
CVS Pharmacy has closed a store in Carlisle, and plans to close another one in Camp Hill. CVS Pharmacy closed the store at 841 E. High St. in Carlisle on July 11. All prescriptions at that store were transferred to the location at 765 S. West Street in Carlisle. CVS...
State College
Nittany Valley Creamery Serves Up Ice Cream Right on the Farm
HOWARD — Nothing beats ice cream on a hot summer day, and the people at Nittany Valley Creamery are serving it up straight from the farm at the newly constructed Dairy Barn. The creamery, 5565 Jacksonville Road, opened the new ice cream stand and store this spring at the end of the farm lane. With views of the sprawling valley and mountains above, it is an aesthetic place to sit and enjoy a treat with family and friends.
