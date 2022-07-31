ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Ji’Ayir Brown outlines Penn State’s ‘biggest focus’ as preseason camp opens

By Daniel Gallen
247Sports
 3 days ago
247sports.com

WTAJ

Orbisonia native competes in international twirling competition

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA)–Orbisonia native Bower Sarra was nine years old when he picked up his first baton while watching his sister train. Now his skills are hitting the international stage in Italy at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships. On Wednesday, August 3 Sarra will perform in the Senior Men’s Freestyle Preliminaries. Sarra is […]
ORBISONIA, PA
littleleague.org

Top Little Leaguers® Set to Square off at Volunteer Stadium for the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship

After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN on Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thesportspage.blog

Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1

Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
GREENCASTLE, PA
State College

Spirits of Happy Valley: A sip of sun, fun, and craft beverage

To me, the perfect way to spend an easy summer afternoon or evening is sitting outside, enjoying a craft beverage with friends. Luckily for me and the rest of us who live in Centre County, we have a thriving craft beverage scene, with many local producers in unique settings around the county. During the pandemic, many of these local producers became hot spots because their outdoor seating areas offered a safe way to get together. Others learned to utilize their outdoor spaces in unique ways to stay safe and keep operations running when indoor seating was not allowed.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

I-80 reopened following westbound accident

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
MILESBURG, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake

UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands.  “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Man Suffers Minor Injury After Flipping Over Vehicle on Route 45

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Centre County man came away with minor injuries after flipping over his vehicle on Route 45 Sunday morning. Milton state police say injured was 37-year-old William Evans, who was taken to Geisinger, but there is no update on his medical condition. Troopers say Evans was not wearing a seat belt.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Nittany Valley Creamery Serves Up Ice Cream Right on the Farm

HOWARD — Nothing beats ice cream on a hot summer day, and the people at Nittany Valley Creamery are serving it up straight from the farm at the newly constructed Dairy Barn. The creamery, 5565 Jacksonville Road, opened the new ice cream stand and store this spring at the end of the farm lane. With views of the sprawling valley and mountains above, it is an aesthetic place to sit and enjoy a treat with family and friends.
HOWARD, PA

