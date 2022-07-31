Heat, Wind Threaten to Whip Up Growing McKinney Fire

Fast-food workers from across the state will urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to initiate more workplace protections in rally and art installation Sunday evening. The rally, put on by a union and the organization Fight for $15, centers around Assembly Bill 257, which would give workers and franchises more say on cases of sexual harassment, wage theft, safety violations and violence under large fast-food corporations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO