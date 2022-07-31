Heat, Wind Threaten to Whip Up Growing McKinney Fire

www.nbcbayarea.com
Related
NBC Bay Area
McKinney Fire in Northern California Turns Deadly After 2 Bodies Found in Burned Vehicle
California's largest wildfire so far this year has turned deadly as fire crews found two bodies in a burned out car along the path of the McKinney Fire, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. At about 10 a.m. Sunday, the bodies were found inside a vehicle in a residential...
NBC Bay Area
Fast Food Workers to Rally for More Protections at State Capitol
Fast-food workers from across the state will urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to initiate more workplace protections in rally and art installation Sunday evening. The rally, put on by a union and the organization Fight for $15, centers around Assembly Bill 257, which would give workers and franchises more say on cases of sexual harassment, wage theft, safety violations and violence under large fast-food corporations.
Comments / 0