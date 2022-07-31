ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Rouge, MI

Nick Marsh, 4-star receiver from River Rouge, commits to Michigan State football for 2024

Detroit News
 2 days ago
Detroit News

Spartans land four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil from Alabama

Mel Tucker and Michigan State continued to win on the recruiting trail Monday night, landing a commitment from offensive tackle Stanton Ramil from Alabaster, Alabama. The 6-foot-7, 310-pounder is the 10th four-star recruit in the 2023 class and the 13th overall prospect to commit. Ranked No. 197 overall in the nation by 247sports.com, Ramil is ranked the 21st tackle in the country and the 15th-best prospect in the state of Alabama.
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox17

Davenport University football player killed in Detroit shooting

DETROIT, Mich. — Davenport University announced on Sunday that a student and football player will not be suiting up for the next season. EyQuan Cobb was killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday, the university said. Cobb was from Detroit and had been a Davenport student for the past three years.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results

Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Uber-like landscaping app launches in Detroit

Seeing a demand in the Detroit area, Gene Caballero launched his three-year-old Nashville-based landscaping application, GreenPal, in Detroit last month. The application operates similarly to Uber, connecting homeowners and renters with local vetted landscapers. Customers can upload a picture of their lawn with a description of the service needed, and...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit

When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day

My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office

Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space. The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Push to rehab Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn seeks to revive sweet sounds

Detroit — On many nights in the mid-20th century, a modest single-story brick building in west Detroit blazed with life. What started as a small bar and restaurant on Tireman transformed into one of the city’s most prominent jazz clubs, luring diverse crowds with top-tier musicians who would become international legends: Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Even Detroit cops don't wait for ambulances

There is one final disturbing detail you should know about the death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was murdered last month while responding to a gunman firing from a window. Courts was transported to the hospital in the back of a squad car. There is no official explanation...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni

Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
MICHIGAN STATE

