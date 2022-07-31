Nick Marsh, 4-star receiver from River Rouge, commits to Michigan State football for 2024

www.detroitnews.com
Detroit News
Spartans land four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil from Alabama
Mel Tucker and Michigan State continued to win on the recruiting trail Monday night, landing a commitment from offensive tackle Stanton Ramil from Alabaster, Alabama. The 6-foot-7, 310-pounder is the 10th four-star recruit in the 2023 class and the 13th overall prospect to commit. Ranked No. 197 overall in the nation by 247sports.com, Ramil is ranked the 21st tackle in the country and the 15th-best prospect in the state of Alabama.
MLive.com
Top recruits: Detroit King’s Messiah Blair turns growth spurt into DI commitment
A funny thing happened to Messiah Blair during his Covid growth spurt. He got bigger … and smaller. The Detroit Martin Luther King defensive end has grown to become a top pass-rushing recruit, committing to play for Eastern Michigan. “I was a little guy back in the day,” Blair...
Fox17
Davenport University football player killed in Detroit shooting
DETROIT, Mich. — Davenport University announced on Sunday that a student and football player will not be suiting up for the next season. EyQuan Cobb was killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday, the university said. Cobb was from Detroit and had been a Davenport student for the past three years.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results
Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World
Time asked its correspondents and contributors for nominations “on the greatest places in the world” and Detroit, Michigan made the list. The post Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Uber-like landscaping app launches in Detroit
Seeing a demand in the Detroit area, Gene Caballero launched his three-year-old Nashville-based landscaping application, GreenPal, in Detroit last month. The application operates similarly to Uber, connecting homeowners and renters with local vetted landscapers. Customers can upload a picture of their lawn with a description of the service needed, and...
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
Detroit News
Oakland County judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
Lansing — An Oakland County Circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday stopping 13 county prosecutors with abortion providers within their jurisdictions from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The order was issued as state officials scrambled to respond to a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning that...
wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
Detroit News
Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office
Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space. The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Detroit News
Push to rehab Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn seeks to revive sweet sounds
Detroit — On many nights in the mid-20th century, a modest single-story brick building in west Detroit blazed with life. What started as a small bar and restaurant on Tireman transformed into one of the city’s most prominent jazz clubs, luring diverse crowds with top-tier musicians who would become international legends: Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
LeDuff: Even Detroit cops don't wait for ambulances
There is one final disturbing detail you should know about the death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was murdered last month while responding to a gunman firing from a window. Courts was transported to the hospital in the back of a squad car. There is no official explanation...
wcsx.com
New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni
Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
Detroit News
Paiz leads in Democratic Macomb state House primary; Wozniak wins a GOP race
A Harper Woods City Council member is leading eight other candidates in the Democratic primary for the 11th state House district in Macomb County, according to unofficial election results on Wednesday. Veronica Paiz of Harper Woods narrowly was ahead in the Democratic-leaning 11th District state House seat in southern Macomb...
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
