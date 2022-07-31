UVA professor working to innovate robotic surgery

I got curious about computer science when I was nine years old. I was watching PBS and they were interviewing someone from MIT who had created a social robot named Kismet. It had big ears that moved. It could smile. I didn't know you could do that with machines. So, from when I was little, I had in my mind that I wanted to be a robotics engineer and I was going to MIT.

