ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Helping to stop preventable developmental disabilities in NJ

By David Matthau
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler

An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
GAMBLING
92.7 WOBM

How NJ reduced its foster-care population by thousands

Compared to just five years ago, the number of minors in foster care in the Garden State is down by more than 2,700. The New Jersey Department of Children and Families attributes the decrease to a culture shift that includes a deeper focus on strengthening families following reports of abuse or neglect, not punishing them.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

How would you spend $1.4B in recovery funds? NJ taking ideas

TRENTON – State officials are taking input on how to spend New Jersey’s remaining COVID recovery funding from the federal American Rescue Plan, and activist groups had no shortage of ideas at a by-invitation hearing held Monday. New Jersey was allocated $6.24 billion in fiscal recovery funds. Dennis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Disability#Physical Disabilities#Developmental Delays#Dhs
92.7 WOBM

Why are so many whales visiting the New Jersey shoreline?

Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
92.7 WOBM

Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ

WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

IMPRESSIVE! See Where New Jersey Ranks On The Healthiest State List

How healthy are we here in New Jersey? The latest study from World Population Review came out and you might be surprised where we rank here in New Jersey. You’ve heard the phrase “I’m here for a good time, not a long time” right? Well, what if you can be around for both a good and long time? The wellness industry is projected to hit over $7 trillion by 2025 and that is because we want a better quality of life as well as longevity.
HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy