Alleged drunk driver crashes into fire hydrant, palm tree in SLO

Bicyclist who died after being hit by fire truck in Grover Beach identified
The Arroyo Grande resident was 29 years old.
San Luis Obispo woman arrested for hit-and-run crash
San Luis Obispo police arrested a 32-year-old woman on Tuesday for an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured an 87-year-old man. On July 22, a female driver was exiting a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue when she struck the 87-year-old man. She then fled in a red, newer model Toyota Prius, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
CHP identifies man killed in collision with fire truck in Grover Beach
A man killed after colliding with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week has been identified as Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande.
Authorities identify Lompoc woman as victim in weekend suspected DUI crash
LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the identity of the Lompoc woman who was killed by a driver suspected of driving under the influence in Lompoc on Saturday. Raquel Zapata, 42, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries...
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Pedestrian, 42, Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver
A 42-year-old Lompoc pedestrian was allegedly struck and killed by a driver reportedly under the influence during the early hours of Saturday, July 30, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers responded to a call at around 1:49 a.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the...
Police identify pedestrian killed by suspected drunk driver in Lompoc
A pedestrian killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend in Lompoc has been identified as Raquel Zapata, 42.
L.A. Weekly
Angela Rose Cline Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash on West Ocean Avenue [Lompoc, CA]
Pedestrian Accident on West Ocean Avenue Left One Dead. The incident happened around 1:49 a.m. near the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. According to Lompoc officials, a vehicle, driven by Cline, struck a 42-year-old woman. First responders transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she later died. At...
CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in crash
The CHP has identified 64-year-old man killed in a DUI crash in San Luis Obispo on Saturday as Stephen James Kritz of SLO . At about 8:14 a.m., David Downs, 62, of Morro Bay was driving a black truck eastbound on Tank Farm Road between Broad and Higuera streets. Downs crossed into the westbound lane of traffic in front of a white Volkswagen being driven by Kritz. The vehicles collided, and Kritz died at the scene of the crash.
Woman struck, fatally injured by car on Central Coast: Driver arrested
A Central Coast woman is dead, and the driver of a car is accused of hitting and fatally injuring her while under the influence. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, in Lompoc. Police were called to the 600 block of Ocean Avenue by reports someone was hit by a car. They discovered a badly injured woman on the street. The 42-year-old woman later died at a hospital.
Two young adult suspects identified in relation to theft, burning of Pride flags in Los Olivos
LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies have identifieded two young adult suspects in relation to the theft and burning of Pride flags that has taken place in the Santa Ynez Valley over the past several days. The post Two young adult suspects identified in relation to theft, burning of Pride flags in Los Olivos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria
A brush fire broke out near a homeless encampment at the corner of Stowell and Bradley Road in Santa Maria. The post Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2 facing hate crime charges after stealing, burning pride flag in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is recommending hate crime charges be filed against two people who allegedly admitted to stealing several pride flags from a small community in Southern California wine country. One flag was stolen on or around Thursday, July 28 in the town of Los Olivos, a small community located in the […]
Driver under the influence hits and kills 48-year-old pedestrian in Lompoc
Officers took the driver into custody for two suspected felonies including DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the police department. The post Driver under the influence hits and kills 48-year-old pedestrian in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One person killed in crash in San Luis Obispo
One person died following a collision between a black pickup truck and a white sedan on Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning, according to the CHP. At about 8:14 a.m., the truck and the sedan collided on Tank Farm Road between Broad and Higuera streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The crash spread debris on the roadway.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for July 24-31
On July 24, Yesica Marcela Hernandez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3000 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, and for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant. On July 25, Alain Micael Pompey, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested...
Morro Bay man arrested in fatal DUI crash
San Luis Obispo police arrested a 62-year-old Morro Bay man on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, murder and manslaughter following a crash that took the life of a 63-year-old man. At about 8:14 a.m., David Downs was driving a black truck eastbound on Tank Farm Road between...
Red Light Roundup 07/25 – 07/31/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. July 25, 2022. 02:47— Alain...
Woman dies after car vs. bike accident in Santa Maria on Monday
38-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Santa Maria on Monday The post Woman dies after car vs. bike accident in Santa Maria on Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County family of 6 searches for new home after being evicted from motel: ‘I’m scared’
“I feel like I have let my family down, and that is not acceptable,” mother of four Diana Suhovich said.
Arroyo Grande police chief is one of three CA officers to complete FBI course
Arroyo Grande Police Chief Michael Martinez is one of three California officers to graduate from a recent FBI training course, the department said Tuesday.
