Ford F-150 Lightning: Is It The Best Truck Ever Produced?

insideevs.com
Related
Top Speed
The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is the Last of a Dying Breed
The Ford Mustang is an undeniable icon of the American automotive landscape and is one of Ford’s most profitable vehicles considering it is the only car they make, excluding pickup trucks and SUVs. We were all expecting a new Mustang to be announced sooner rather than later but on July 27, 2022, Ford CEO, Jim Farley, posted a tweet that confirmed the 7th generation pony car will debut at the Detroit auto show on September 14, 2022, but there was more than meets the eye.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks?
Find out how the size of the exterior, interior, and cargo bed of the 2022 Ford Maverick compares to other compact trucks. The post How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford, GM Make Stronger Push to Stop Flipping, Price Gouging of Popular Models
As new-car prices rise and demand continues to outstrip supply, some dealers have been known to raise the price of their offerings, and some are doing it by tens of thousands of dollars. Some dealers are also placing orders with false names to increase their supply. Ford has been trying...
Top Speed
Why the 1996 Chevy Impala SS Was A True American Sports Sedan
The Impala name is one of the most recognizable names in the American automotive industry, and since 1953, the Impala name has been at the forefront of General Motors’ success over the years. To keep things interesting, GM usually made high-performance SS versions of its popular cars, including the Impala, but the ninth-generation model, in particular, was more special than the rest for multiple reasons. So, here’s a look at all the reasons that make the 1996 Chevy Impala SS a car to remember.
Top Speed
Pickup Trucks With Best Towing Capacity In 2022
Supercars are all about performance and power, sedans about features and luxury, SUVs about practicality and space, and trucks about towing and payload capacities. The lines are getting blurred these days with all kinds of vehicles trying to be everything at once, but these are the core aspects that differentiate each style and give them a sense of individuality. Pickup trucks have come a long way from being luggage and family haulers to fantastic all-rounders, but when you speak from a utility and commercial point of view, people still gauge and rate them based on their pulling and hauling capabilities. So, here’s a list of the 10 pickup trucks with the best towing capacity in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Watch How Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Suffers From Power Limitations
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is one of the top-of-the-line versions of the Mach-E, envisioned for performance driving, rather than range. However, it notes some noticeable power limitations. We actually heard about this multiple times, by the way of reports from drag strips or tracks (in October 2021 and November...
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
The Best Generator Deals of 2022: Honda, Generac, Predator, and More
A generator is a great item to have if you’re a homeowner. Whether you need backup power to your home or workshop or want to power up the RV or tailgate party, they come in handy year-round. House generators are especially nice to have during the hurricane and storm seasons coming up this fall and winter.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Cranking Out EVs And Packing Pier Parking Lots
Tesla has been quickly ramping up production at its car factory in China following a lengthy shutdown related to COVID-19. The automaker lost many weeks of production at the factory, which was an issue since it's Tesla's primary export hub. That said, the factory is back up to speed and...
Top Speed
This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built
If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
Photos Show Big Chunks of Suspected SpaceX Rocket That Landed on Sheep Farm
Three pieces of space junk have now been discovered after they crashed to Earth, causing a sonic boom.
J.D. Power Gives the 2022 Ford Maverick Another Win
The 2022 Ford Maverick has been extremely popular. What award has it won now? The post J.D. Power Gives the 2022 Ford Maverick Another Win appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com
The Differences Between Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 EV Charging Explained
EVs are now omnipresent, and you're probably wondering about picking one up for yourself. If you're in the market for a new EV, you need to know all about EV charging. This article will explain the differences between the major charging methods available to get your EV's range topped up again, as well as the pros and cons of using each of the charging methods.
US News and World Report
America's Biggest Warehouse Is Running Out of Room. It's About to Get Worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of...
CNBC
Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans
Analysts have questioned whether Ford's plan to profitably build 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026 is realistic, given tight supplies of batteries and skyrocketing mineral prices. CEO Jim Farley dropped some hints about Ford's plan to meet its goals during Ford's earnings call this past week. Electric vehicle batteries...
CNET
High Electric Bills: Does Turning Off the Lights Actually Save Money?
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. This summer has seen rising prices on everything from gas to groceries, which might be straining your monthly budget. And whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you've also got one consistent monthly expense: the electric bill, which also may be skyrocketing.
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
Comments / 0