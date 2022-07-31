ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

By Bria Stith
NBC 29 News
 2 days ago
www.nbc29.com

visitfarmville.com

Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia

Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
FARMVILLE, VA
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
visitshenandoah.org

Where to Find a Bit of Europe in Virginia

The Shenandoah Valley is one of the first true melting pots of America. It’s a place many Europeans settled in the 1700s, and those cultural and architectural influences are evident daily for those with a keen eye and desire for discovery. Allow us to show you where to find a bit of Europe in Virginia, and specifically, the Shenandoah Valley.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

ACPD holds annual “Night Out” to boost community relationships

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Albemarle County have a chance to meet the officers who keep them safe. It’s part of National Night Out taking place across the commonwealth and country. This year marks Colonel Sean Reeves’ first Night Out as Albemarle County’s police chief. After months...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Horizon Behavioral Health to help 245 homeless young adults in central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health announced on Monday that it received a $1,991,554 award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to implement a program for young adults in central Virginia who are homeless. According to healthcare provider, this program — along with others...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Saying goodbye to Rose Hill Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Charlottesville. The Rose Hill Market closed its doors for good this past weekend. It was in business for more than 30 years. Friends and loyal customers stopped by to say goodbye to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. ARB moves Premier Circle plan forward

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A housing project to transform the former Red Carpet Inn along Route 29 is moving forward. The county’s Architectural Review Board unanimously approved the final site plan Monday, August 1. The 81 unit, single room building, called Premier Circle, is being developed by Virginia...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. approves funding for more affordable housing in Southwood

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has approved over $3 million to support affordable housing. Piedmont Housing Alliance and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville will both be working on affordable housing in the Southwood community. It’s two different projects, but both will benefit the people living there.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ROSE Program offering free office supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is right around the corner, and the ROSE Program at the University of Virginia is collecting and giving away free office supplies. The Reusable Office Supply Exchange Program is available to anyone. “Really no need to buy new things. You can make use of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tattoo shops across the country are hosting the My Body My Choice Tattoo Flash Event to help raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds. Om Tattoo & Massage in Charlottesville is participating, charging $100 for one of its artists’ designs as a part of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here

Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg

(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
ROANOKE, VA

