Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

visitfarmville.com
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
cvilletomorrow.org
Get ready: The single use plastic bag tax is coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle Jan. 1
Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will impose a five-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies beginning Jan. 1. During its regular business meeting Monday night, Charlottesville City Council voted 4-0 (vice mayor Juandiego Wade was on a church trip and not...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
visitshenandoah.org
Where to Find a Bit of Europe in Virginia
The Shenandoah Valley is one of the first true melting pots of America. It’s a place many Europeans settled in the 1700s, and those cultural and architectural influences are evident daily for those with a keen eye and desire for discovery. Allow us to show you where to find a bit of Europe in Virginia, and specifically, the Shenandoah Valley.
NBC 29 News
ACPD holds annual “Night Out” to boost community relationships
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Albemarle County have a chance to meet the officers who keep them safe. It’s part of National Night Out taking place across the commonwealth and country. This year marks Colonel Sean Reeves’ first Night Out as Albemarle County’s police chief. After months...
cbs19news
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
wfxrtv.com
Horizon Behavioral Health to help 245 homeless young adults in central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health announced on Monday that it received a $1,991,554 award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to implement a program for young adults in central Virginia who are homeless. According to healthcare provider, this program — along with others...
cbs19news
Saying goodbye to Rose Hill Market
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Charlottesville. The Rose Hill Market closed its doors for good this past weekend. It was in business for more than 30 years. Friends and loyal customers stopped by to say goodbye to...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. ARB moves Premier Circle plan forward
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A housing project to transform the former Red Carpet Inn along Route 29 is moving forward. The county’s Architectural Review Board unanimously approved the final site plan Monday, August 1. The 81 unit, single room building, called Premier Circle, is being developed by Virginia...
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
NBC 29 News
Returning alumna is making history as UVA’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development is making history. Stephanie Rowley is the first African-American and first woman to lead the department. She also earned her masters and doctorate at UVA. “I’ve just been so warmly welcomed...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. approves funding for more affordable housing in Southwood
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has approved over $3 million to support affordable housing. Piedmont Housing Alliance and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville will both be working on affordable housing in the Southwood community. It’s two different projects, but both will benefit the people living there.
‘Everything just gets more expensive’: Virginia farmers face higher costs, drier season
The people who help get groceries to your table are feeling the strain of inflation and drier weather.
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
NBC 29 News
ROSE Program offering free office supplies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is right around the corner, and the ROSE Program at the University of Virginia is collecting and giving away free office supplies. The Reusable Office Supply Exchange Program is available to anyone. “Really no need to buy new things. You can make use of the...
NBC 29 News
Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tattoo shops across the country are hosting the My Body My Choice Tattoo Flash Event to help raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds. Om Tattoo & Massage in Charlottesville is participating, charging $100 for one of its artists’ designs as a part of...
Augusta Free Press
Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here
Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
NBC 29 News
Film premiere for “Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville’s Monuments”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Democracy Initiative’s Memory Project held a premiere screening event for their new film. The film, “Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville’s Monuments,” was made to bring the community together in an effort to define what our public spaces should look like.
