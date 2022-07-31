Nine people rescued from water near Daufuskie Island

www.wtoc.com
wtoc.com
First responders still reminding people not to swim to Tybee sandbar
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer break may be winding down for many in the WTOC viewing area, but schools start later in other parts of the country and lots of tourists are still coming to Tybee Island. Tybee Fire Rescue want tourists to understand why it isn’t safe for...
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
wtoc.com
Tybee Island lifeguards treat 300 people for jellyfish stings this past weekend
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - As soon as you walk onto Tybee Beach, there are signs warning about stinging marine life, which includes jellyfish. This past weekend, that warning rang especially true. Lifeguards on the island treated 300 people for jellyfish stings this past Saturday alone which is an abnormally...
wtoc.com
One person killed in crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to the Savannah Police Department, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. collided with another vehicle crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street. Avon Sams, 34, of Savannah, was taken to...
wtoc.com
Elderly Bulloch Co. couple found dead due to heatstroke
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An elderly Bulloch County couple died due to heatstroke, according to the coroner. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said Larry and Mary Greer were found dead Monday in their mobile home on Tall Timber Lane near Stilson. The couple were in their 80s. The coroner...
wtoc.com
House fire on Redwall Circle in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire that started on the deck of the home. Savannah Fire said it happened in the 0 block of Redwall Circle. They say the fire spread to the wall. Savannah Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the...
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
Raleigh News & Observer
4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says
A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
South Carolina woman charged after child found ‘profusely sweating’ in car outside TJ Maxx
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A parent was arrested Monday after police said she left a child inside a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to a […]
Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
WJCL
Heat suspected in deaths of elderly couple found dead inside Bulloch County mobile home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Coroner Jake Futch tells WJCL 22 News that the couple, who were both in their eighties, were found Monday afternoon off Tall Timbers Lane in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
Body camera footage shows N. Charleston Councilman’s traffic stop
CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Councilman claimed he was racially profiled after he was pulled over during a traffic stop last week. According to a memorandum from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Jerome Heyward filed a citizen’s complaint against Deputy Leonard Vella on July 25th, claiming he was racially profiled the […]
wtoc.com
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
Elderly Leefield couple dies in home from heat exposure
On Monday, August 1, 2022 Bulloch County 911 received a call requesting a welfare check on an elderly couple in the Leefield community of Bulloch County. They dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies, Bulloch County EMS and Bulloch County Fire first responders at 2:55 pm to modular home in the 100 block of Tall Timbers Lane.
WTGS
Estill Police Department searching for suspect considered 'armed and extremely dangerous'
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Estill Police Department needs help locating a suspect they consider armed and extremely dangerous. Police say Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase after they attempted to pull him over for operating his motor vehicle with a disregard to public safety. Brown Jr. led police through high traffic and pedestrian areas, officials say, starting on US 321 and ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown Jr. abandoned his vehicle and officials say he ran away from police.
counton2.com
Overturned tractor trailer impacting traffic on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded on Monday to an overturned tractor trailer on I-26. The incident was blocking traffic at the Ashley Phosphate eastbound exit ramp as of 4:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route. Editor’s note: This...
wtoc.com
New program in Hilton Head making homes safer during hurricanes received $400,000 of ARPA funding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head has started a new program that will help people make their homes safer during hurricanes. The town is prioritizing households who need help the most. To get it done, they have $400,000 of ARPA funding and applications are now open. As...
blufftontoday.com
How murder charges impact other death investigations, lawsuits surrounding Alex Murdaugh
Even as disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh is facing charges of killing his wife and younger son, other homicide investigations, criminal cases and civil suits surrounding him and his family continue to move forward. On the night of June 7, 2021, Murdaugh, who appeared to speak frantically and...
wtoc.com
Pilot injured after plane crash in Jasper Co.
JASPER CO, S.C. (WTOC) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a plane crash in Jasper County. A single-engine Beechcraft B-36 Bonanza hit a tree and crashed in a field while attempting to land at Ridgeland Claude-Dean Airport around 2 p.m. The plane departed from Fort Myers,...
