How Psychology Can Validate Disenfranchised Grief

www.psychologytoday.com
Related
AOL Corp
How to tell if you're in a relationship with a narcissist or psychopath
Clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula creates educational content pointing out the warning signs of narcissistic behavior so that people can identify whether they are being manipulated in their own lives and relationships. In a new video, Durvasula explores the question of which is more challenging: being in a relationship with a narcissist, or a psychopath.
Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder
Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
psychologytoday.com
Angry People: An Unexpected Explanation
Being hungry can make you feel more irritable and angrier than you otherwise would. This phenomenon, often referred to as "hanger," can negatively affect your mood and interactions. If left unaddressed, hanger can also have implications for your physical health, such as malnutrition. A driver in the car next to...
3 types of narcissism and how they affect behavior, according to mental-health experts
Narcissism, which is characterized by an extreme sense of self-importance and entitlement, exists on a spectrum. People with the most extreme form, narcissistic personality disorder, develop their behaviors to cope as children. Vulnerable and grandiose narcissists could be more difficult to spot, say experts.
RELATED PEOPLE
What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion. As...
What Most People Say Before They Die, According To Top Palliative Doctor, Simran Malhotra – Exclusive
Death and dying are often challenging both physically and mentally. Here are some lessons we can learn from those who are near the end of life.
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lizzo says she's in a relationship that's 'not monogamous' because traditional ones 'scare' her
Lizzo called her relationship with Myke Wright "not monogamous" during an interview on radio show "The Breakfast Club." At the same time, Lizzo said she doesn't want a polyamorous relationship, since rules are still involved. Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright first met in 2016. She confirmed their relationship in April...
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
Scientists Say That Near-Death Experiences Prove There Is an Afterlife
A very common near-death experience is seeing a tunnel with a mystical light at the endSciencefreak/pixabay. One of the big mysteries of life is what comes after death. Religions over many centuries have come up with different concepts of what humanity defines as an “afterlife” a continuation of our soul’s journey. Those of a Christian faith believe that based on their actions and choices they will either end up in heaven or hell. Other religions believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even animal.
Paternity Test Goes Very Wrong When Both Parents Find Out Child Isn’t Biologically Theirs
On Reddit, a woman went viral with her story about how a series of paternity tests shockingly revealed her and her husband's child isn't biologically theirs. Now, they're suing the hospital their baby was born at and trying to figure out what went wrong. "I don't know how it happened...
Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer
Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds
Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
Woman enraged when she learns another woman accompanied her husband to the urologist to talk about infertility issues
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father was a compulsive cheater in his youth; my mother married him anyway. "It was like cheating was his hobby," she told me. "It consumed all his spare time."
ohmymag.co.uk
3 surprising signs you're at risk of Alzheimer's
Watching a loved one go through Alzheimer’s is hard on the people around them. Getting an early diagnosis could help you or your loved one better manage the disease. Apart from problems with memory associated with most types of dementia, some signs are more subtle and easy to miss.
Comments / 1