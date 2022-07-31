ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

• We incorrectly suggested in an article and its headline that the Labour MP Chris Bryant would be making a “formal court apology” to the financier Christopher Chandler over allegations of money laundering ( MP Bryant to make court apology over financier claims , 28 July, p22); rather, in a statement read in court on behalf of Chandler (not on behalf of Bryant as we said), the MP accepted that the claims had subsequently been disproved.

• Other recently amended articles include:

Former aide likens Boris Johnson’s exit to storming of Capitol

Wayne Couzens loses appeal against whole-life sentence

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.



