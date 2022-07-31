Corrections and clarifications
• We incorrectly suggested in an article and its headline that the Labour MP Chris Bryant would be making a “formal court apology” to the financier Christopher Chandler over allegations of money laundering ( MP Bryant to make court apology over financier claims , 28 July, p22); rather, in a statement read in court on behalf of Chandler (not on behalf of Bryant as we said), the MP accepted that the claims had subsequently been disproved.
• Other recently amended articles include:
