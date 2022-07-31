Corrections and clarifications

The fierce rivals vying to be the next prime minister have continued to add to their pledge packets, with fresh promises on tax, education and identity politics.Over the summer it will be up to Tory party members to decide which of the two will take over from Boris Johnson as Conservative leader.The pair have embarked on a programme of 12 official hustings, where they are seeking to woo voters in the race for No 10.Here we look at their stances on key issues.– Tax and spendingRishi Sunak: The former chancellor has pitched himself as the fiscally conservative candidate and has...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO