Utah State

More flooding concerns for southern Utah National Parks

By CARY SCHWANITZ
KSLTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ksltv.com

KSLTV

Destructive storm in Springfield destroys homes, cars, trees

SPRINGVILLE, Utah —A neighborhood in Springville was left cleaning up Tuesday, after a suspected microburst blew through the area during Monday’s storm, toppling trees and damaging homes. For many, Monday night’s storms across the Wasatch front stopped at rain and lightning. But for people near South Main Street...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
#Southern Utah#Parks And Recreation#Utah National Parks
ABC4

Heat Up North, Storms Down South

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Saturday started out innocent enough but then the clouds opened up throughout southern Utah and within the space of 90 minutes we had two Flash Flood Warnings in Washington County and three Areal Flood Advisories in San Juan and Grand Counties. Most of those areas saw near or above […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
95.7 KEZJ

Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Flash Flood warning issued for Southern and Eastern Utah

WASHINGTON AND KANE COUNTY, Utah – Due to thunderstorms in Southern Utah today, a flash flood warning has been put in place. A moderate, 2 out of 4, weather risk was set by the National Weather Service. Slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are expected to see flash...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

West Nile virus detected in multiple Utah counties

While no human or animal cases have been reported, the West Nile virus has been detected throughout Utah. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services are urging residents to take protective measures against any potential mosquito bites. The virus has been detected in several counties across the state including...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Cyclist Hurt In Fall At Zion National Park

(St. George, UT) -- A 19-year-old mountain bike rider is hospitalized after a 60-foot fall at Zion National Park. He was riding off-road on the east side of the park in an area closed to bikes. He broke several bones in the fall. He was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Blogging Time

Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures

In 2022, Utah is expected to see record high temperatures similar to the United Kingdom. Temperatures in Salt Lake City have reached a record high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As a result, NSW has issued high heat advisories for certain sections of Utah, including the Wasatch Front. In this situation, Utah residents are warned to prepare for high temperatures. In addition to protective gear, it is suggested that SPF sunscreens and polarized sunglasses be used to guard against the harmful effects of UV radiation.
UTAH STATE

