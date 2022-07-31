More flooding concerns for southern Utah National Parks

ksltv.com
Related
kslnewsradio.com
With recent rain, burn scars raise concern for flash flooding in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Some areas of northern Utah were hit by strong rainstorms on Monday night, causing flooding concerns for those who live near a burn scar. A burn scar is an area of land that’s been burned by a previous wildfire. The National Weather Service says...
kjzz.com
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
ksl.com
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
KSLTV
Destructive storm in Springfield destroys homes, cars, trees
SPRINGVILLE, Utah —A neighborhood in Springville was left cleaning up Tuesday, after a suspected microburst blew through the area during Monday’s storm, toppling trees and damaging homes. For many, Monday night’s storms across the Wasatch front stopped at rain and lightning. But for people near South Main Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
Gephardt Daily
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
Heat Up North, Storms Down South
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Saturday started out innocent enough but then the clouds opened up throughout southern Utah and within the space of 90 minutes we had two Flash Flood Warnings in Washington County and three Areal Flood Advisories in San Juan and Grand Counties. Most of those areas saw near or above […]
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Flash Flood warning issued for Southern and Eastern Utah
WASHINGTON AND KANE COUNTY, Utah – Due to thunderstorms in Southern Utah today, a flash flood warning has been put in place. A moderate, 2 out of 4, weather risk was set by the National Weather Service. Slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are expected to see flash...
upr.org
West Nile virus detected in multiple Utah counties
While no human or animal cases have been reported, the West Nile virus has been detected throughout Utah. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services are urging residents to take protective measures against any potential mosquito bites. The virus has been detected in several counties across the state including...
KSLTV
Researchers say air pollution is getting inside, recommend MERV 13 filter
SALT LAKE CITY — In Utah, we know a lot about our outdoor air quality because we’ve talked about it as a community and examined the impacts on our health. We know a lot less about the air quality inside our homes, schools and buildings. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall got that conversation started Tuesday.
Explaining why Utah's gas prices are still high
Many drivers have watched as gas prices begin to fall across the country, but hover well above the national average in Utah.
890kdxu.com
Cyclist Hurt In Fall At Zion National Park
(St. George, UT) -- A 19-year-old mountain bike rider is hospitalized after a 60-foot fall at Zion National Park. He was riding off-road on the east side of the park in an area closed to bikes. He broke several bones in the fall. He was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital.
ksl.com
Poll asks how Utahns want to respond to drought, record-low levels of the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's drought is feeling like an endless hammer, pounding residents with relentless heat, arid conditions and no foreseeable end in sight. In plain terms, drought is a downer. It is interfering with water supplies, recreational opportunities and farmers' livelihoods — and it is asking us...
Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures
In 2022, Utah is expected to see record high temperatures similar to the United Kingdom. Temperatures in Salt Lake City have reached a record high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As a result, NSW has issued high heat advisories for certain sections of Utah, including the Wasatch Front. In this situation, Utah residents are warned to prepare for high temperatures. In addition to protective gear, it is suggested that SPF sunscreens and polarized sunglasses be used to guard against the harmful effects of UV radiation.
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
Comments / 0