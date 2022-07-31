ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Driver Airlifted In Weekend Crash On Garden State Parkway

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago

A medical chopper was called to a crash on the Garden State Parkway on the Jersey Shore for at least four patients Sunday, July 31, Ocean County Scanner News reports.

The crash was caused when a Nissan Maxima heading north traveled across all four lanes and struck the left guardrail around 1:05 p.m. near milepost 96.3 in Wall Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The Maxima was struck by a northbound Toyota Corolla, which struck the right guardrail and came to a rest in the right shoulder.

The driver of the Nissan was ejected at some point during the sequence, while the driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries. The Nissan driver was airlifted with serious injuries.

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours resulting in heavy traffic congestion. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

