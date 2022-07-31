Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,' Has Died at 89

www.nbcbayarea.com
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing ‘Star Trek’ Actress, Dead at 89
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played the groundbreaking role of Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series, has died at the age of 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson announced his mother’s death Sunday on her official website, writing that she died Saturday night from natural causes. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Johnson wrote. “The light, however, like the ancient galaxies being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
Photos: Nichelle Nichols through the years
Nichelle Nichols through the years Las Vegas, UNITED STATES: Nichelle Nichols (R), Walter Koenig (C) and George Takei (L), the actors who portrayed Lt. Uhura, Ensign Chekov and Lt Sulu respectively in the original Star Trek television series, recall memories of filming the show 40 years ago, at the Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, 19 August 2006. Thousands of fans beamed into Las Vegas this weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Trek, the enduring science fiction television franchise whose cult appeal transcends boundaries of space and time. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Nichelle Nichols Used Her ‘Star Trek’ Fame to Get Women Into Space (Video)
As Trekkies around the world mourn and reflect on the legacy of “Star Trek” icon Nichelle Nichols, those who have actually traveled into the final frontier are honoring the actress’ pivotal work in getting women and people of color into NASA’s astronaut program. On Paramount+, alongside...
‘Star Trek’ Actors Pay Tribute To The Late Nichelle Nichols After News Of Her Death
Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role in the Star Trek franchise, recently passed away at age 89. Her son Kyle confirmed the news and said that she died of natural causes at her home in New Mexico. He wrote, “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes...
Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
"We have lost a true star" - 'Star Trek' reboot lead Zoe Saldaña mourns her role's originator, Nichelle Nichols
Zoe Saldaña took to Instagram to mourn the passing of Star Trek's Lt. Nyota Uhura, Nichelle Nichols, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 89. Saldaña succeeded Nichols in the role of the Starfleet linguist and communications officer in three reboot films, with a fourth on the way.
Tributes pour in for Nichelle Nichols, known for “Star Trek” and more
This weekend saw the passing of Nichelle Nichols at 89. Nichols, a famed actor, singer, and dancer, was most known for her portrayal of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and its six movie sequels from 1966-91, but she also held some other notable acting roles over the years, released two albums, and volunteered her time on a special project with NASA to recruit more women and minorities for the space program. Nichols’ passing, which was announced Sunday by her family, drew a ton of tributes, including many from other film and TV stars:
Nichelle Nichols: George Takei and Lynda Carter lead tributes to ‘trailblazing’ Star Trek actor
George Takei has led the tributes to “trailblazing” Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday (30 July). She was 89. Nichols was best known for her role as communications officer Lt Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, which aired from 1966-69.Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson confirmed her death in a statement on Instagram on Sunday (31 July). “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
