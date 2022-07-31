New laws taking effect Monday in Minnesota

www.kpvi.com
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas abortion vote gives hope to Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters
OKLAHOMA CITY — A vote by Kansas residents that effectively allows abortion in that state left Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters hopeful. Kansas voters voted 59% to 41% on Tuesday to defeat an amendment that said there was no constitutional right to an abortion in that state. The vote came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Revegetating the 'moonscape': How agencies reclaim Missouri's abandoned mine land
The remains of Missouri’s mining history are, at times, unrecognizable. In west-central Missouri’s Henry County, there are parts of a 107-acre property that are patchy, rocky and hostile to plants. Just down the gravel road, though, several sites feature big blue stem, clover and other lush vegetation. All these plots are in the town of Montrose and were similarly mined then abandoned generations ago. They’re just in different phases of healing.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office. But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Top state officials push foster care marketing campaign
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youths in state custody. “My administration has taken great strides to support foster parents in the critically...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mississippi opting out of federal rent, utility payment program
(The Center Square) – Federal rent and utility payments will be no more in Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides up to 15 months free rent and utility payments, will come to an end Aug. 15. The governor says the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri's higher education institutions struggle to attract Latino students
None of the students at any of the University of Missouri campuses can major in Latino studies. And neither can any students from some of the other more populous public universities in the state. One woman is trying to change that. Deborah Cohen, a history professor at the University of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
ArkLaTex Politics: Meet Luke Mixon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy presents an incredibly tough opponent for any challenger to his seat in the U.S Senate; but to Luke Mixon, a challenge like that is just another day. Mixon has quite a history; he's a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and became...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois Manufacturers' Association touts $600 million impact on state's GDP
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is touring the state highlighting a study that shows the economic impact manufacturing has on the Land of Lincoln. The report said the sector generates around $600 million annually to the state’s Gross Domestic Product and creates 1.7 million jobs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine closes out fiscal year with nearly $600M surplus
(The Center Square) – Maine has closed out the previous fiscal year in the black, with nearly $600 million in surplus revenues allowing the state to squirrel away a record level of reserves. The state Department of Administrative and Financial Services said the state ended the 2022 fiscal year...
KPVI Newschannel 6
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
KPVI Newschannel 6
$22.9 million grant awarded to expand offshore wind workforce
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the awarding of a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for the Maryland Department of Labor to implement a new apprenticeship model to support the region’s growing offshore wind industry. Maryland’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
The Iowa Board of Medicine has sanctioned a physician accused of repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients. (Photo courtesy Iowa Board of Medicine) Three years after New Hampshire restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislative special session likely to deal with Eastern Kentucky flooding
(The Center Square) – A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly will likely need to be called to provide relief for the counties and communities ravaged by flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. The recovery process continues across 13 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 10,000 Ameren customers without power into Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., the utility company's outage map showed about 9,700 customers on the Missouri side and roughly 600 in Illinois without power. Those overall numbers included customers...
Comments / 0