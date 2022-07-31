Read on calexicochronicle.com
Break from Society Marks its Digital Debut
CALEXICO — Guitarist and singer Marc Muñoz insists there was no real break from his reggae band, Break from Society; rather, life happens and the group hit pause. “The band never really stopped playing and I never really stopped playing music,” the Calexico native said recently. “We just kind of set it aside for a while, had other obligations. I started a family and (had) children and our bass player, Shamu (Victor Navarro of Calexico), he started playing with (San Diego reggae group) Tribal Seeds.”
Chief Alex Silva Chosen to Speak at 9/11 Stair Climb Event
HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks...
El Centro’s Walker Opts Not to Seek Re-election After 25 Years
EL CENTRO — When Cheryl Viegas Walker first ran for El Centro City Council 25 years ago, she campaigned for enhanced parks and recreation, public safety and quality-of-life services. Yet, she admits that she also felt motivated to seek public office because of the unease she felt after observing...
Poop Plant Offers Peek into Pandemic
CALEXICO — For the men and women at Calexico’s wastewater treatment plant, poop is money, plant supervisor and chief operator Arturo Estrada said. “This is our livelihood, this is our career,” Estrada explained when asked about the “messy parts” of the job. “We didn’t chose it; it chose us.”
WHATMATTERS: Inside the Donor Network Reshaping CA Politics
Meet the biggest spending group of mega donors trying to reshape California politics you’ve probably never heard of. Govern For California’s 18 chapters have so far donated more than $3 million to candidates across California in the 2022 election cycle. One of the top beneficiaries: Assemblymember Robert Rivas, a Salinas Democrat.
