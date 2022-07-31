ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm collapses Phoenix gas station roof on Peoria man's car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain.

“It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,” Ferrin told Phoenix TV station ABC15. “I pulled under that ramada to one, get some gas and two, get away from the water and hail that was coming down.”

A minute later, Ferrin said heard some creaking. It was the metal roof that covers the fuel pumps.

“The pylon is about a foot and a half away from me. I look over and it just comes right down and lands right on my car,” he said. “It was crazy. I have never had anything collapse right in front of me, let alone right on my car.”

There were no injuries, but Ferrin says he likely will need a new car due to the damage on his vehicle's roof.

“You know, monsoons get wild. I have not seen anything like this. I have seen fallen trees before, in front of cars and all that stuff. But I have never had a whole ramada fall on my car,” Ferrin said. “It is definitely a surreal experience.”

Phoenix, AZ
A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

