Franklin County, MO

United Way opens book on 2022 campaign, sets $1.2 million fundraising goal

Washington Missourian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.emissourian.com

kjluradio.com

Jefferson City couple opens walk-in urgent care clinic to help the underserved

A physician assistant and his wife open a new medical clinic in Jefferson City to address some of the shortcomings in the health care field. Elochukwu Osoego, who does by Elo, is a physician assistant and his wife, Dara Osoego, is a nurse practitioner. They are the co-owners and co-founders of Innovative Medical Clinic, a walk-in, urgent care clinic. Elo says the clinic was designed to serve those who need it most.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Brinkmann wins county judge race by wide margin

Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election. The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Kennel deal OK'd by planning board

After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting July 25, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission reached a similar decision on a local kennel expansion as it did earlier this year. The board recommended a conditional use permit for an expansion of Linny’s Kennel, located at 783 Meade Farm Road, that would add 41 pens, nearly doubling its current size.
UNION, MO
kfmo.com

Parkland Health Center Named to Top 100

(St. Francois County, MO) Parkland Health Center at Farmington is being named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. The annual list is published by Fortune. Merative, a data, analytics, and technology provider serving the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri, a full service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. The Center's locations provide quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, oncology, infusion, cardiac cath lab, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

All county positions filled in August 2 election

In the only contested county race besides judgeships, Connie Ward beat Laurie Davis Osseck in the Republican race to replace Bill D. Miller as circuit court clerk. Ward will be the first new circuit court clerk in 40 years after Miller’s retirement and had 56.4 percent of the votes, while Osseck garnered 43.6 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County clerk.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Meet you at the Fair

The wait is over. The Washington Town & Country Fair opens this week. The 2022 theme, “The time of my life,” sums up the Fair experience pretty admirably for a great many. Fair week is the best week of the summer for a whole lot of people because the Fair provides the ultimate entertainment venue. It offers something for everyone, young and old alike. Whether you’re looking for quality family time, a good time with friends or a great date night option, the Fair delivers. It’s the perfect place to have the time of your life.
WASHINGTON, MO
kjluradio.com

New area code announced for 314 region

A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
forsythwoman.com

On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri

Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri

Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
Washington Missourian

Senior Legion — Post 218 vs. St. Joseph Post 11, State Tournament

St. Joseph Post 11 defeated Washington Post 218 in the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament winners' bracket final at Sedalia's Liberty Park Stadium Wednesday, July 27. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Washington Missourian

Post 218 bats go cold in loss to Jefferson City

SEDALIA — All good things must come to an end. For the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team, that came in the Missouri State Tournament losers’ bracket final Wednesday evening in a 1-0 loss to Jefferson City Post 5.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

