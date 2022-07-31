United Way opens book on 2022 campaign, sets $1.2 million fundraising goal

www.emissourian.com
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City couple opens walk-in urgent care clinic to help the underserved
A physician assistant and his wife open a new medical clinic in Jefferson City to address some of the shortcomings in the health care field. Elochukwu Osoego, who does by Elo, is a physician assistant and his wife, Dara Osoego, is a nurse practitioner. They are the co-owners and co-founders of Innovative Medical Clinic, a walk-in, urgent care clinic. Elo says the clinic was designed to serve those who need it most.
Washington Missourian
Brinkmann wins county judge race by wide margin
Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election. The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
Washington Missourian
Kennel deal OK'd by planning board
After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting July 25, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission reached a similar decision on a local kennel expansion as it did earlier this year. The board recommended a conditional use permit for an expansion of Linny’s Kennel, located at 783 Meade Farm Road, that would add 41 pens, nearly doubling its current size.
Warrenton shelter takes in 22 neglected dogs, urgently seeks donations
An animal rescue shelter in Warrenton is asking for donations after taking in 22 neglected dogs earlier this week.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Unofficial August Primary Election results are in
(Jefferson County) The unofficial August Primary Election results are in for Jefferson County. Korey Johnson has more.
kfmo.com
Parkland Health Center Named to Top 100
(St. Francois County, MO) Parkland Health Center at Farmington is being named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. The annual list is published by Fortune. Merative, a data, analytics, and technology provider serving the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri, a full service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. The Center's locations provide quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, oncology, infusion, cardiac cath lab, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.
Washington Missourian
All county positions filled in August 2 election
In the only contested county race besides judgeships, Connie Ward beat Laurie Davis Osseck in the Republican race to replace Bill D. Miller as circuit court clerk. Ward will be the first new circuit court clerk in 40 years after Miller’s retirement and had 56.4 percent of the votes, while Osseck garnered 43.6 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County clerk.
Enter the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Win a new home in O'Fallon, Missouri with a $100 ticket.
Washington Missourian
Meet you at the Fair
The wait is over. The Washington Town & Country Fair opens this week. The 2022 theme, “The time of my life,” sums up the Fair experience pretty admirably for a great many. Fair week is the best week of the summer for a whole lot of people because the Fair provides the ultimate entertainment venue. It offers something for everyone, young and old alike. Whether you’re looking for quality family time, a good time with friends or a great date night option, the Fair delivers. It’s the perfect place to have the time of your life.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
Washington Missourian
Ben Brown wins five-person primary for state senate
Restaurant owner and Washington resident Ben Brown won the Republican primary for District 26's state senate seat Tuesday. He will now face Democrat John Kiehne in the general election in November.
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
Washington Missourian
Senior Legion — Post 218 vs. St. Joseph Post 11, State Tournament
St. Joseph Post 11 defeated Washington Post 218 in the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament winners' bracket final at Sedalia's Liberty Park Stadium Wednesday, July 27.
Washington Missourian
Post 218 bats go cold in loss to Jefferson City
SEDALIA — All good things must come to an end. For the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team, that came in the Missouri State Tournament losers’ bracket final Wednesday evening in a 1-0 loss to Jefferson City Post 5.
