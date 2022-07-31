South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska

q957.com
Related
doniphanherald.com
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
q957.com
South Dakota DOT Freight Plan virtual meeting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation seeks public input into the development of the State’s Freight Plan. The Freight Plan identifies freight contributions to the State’s economy, provides recommendations for strategic improvements, guides freight-related investments, and supports the vision and goals of the National Freight Network.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sdpb.org
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
q957.com
Smoke from western U.S. wildfires to impact KELO listening area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As wildfires continue to burn in Montana, Idaho and Oregon, the smoke from these fires will be present in our skies over the next few days. According to the National Weather Service, easterly winds high in the atmosphere will suspend the smoke in the sky, creating hazy conditions.
klkntv.com
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
Crews battling Nebraska fire hope for rain, fear lightning
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes looked Tuesday to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warned of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the night....
IN THIS ARTICLE
klin.com
Nebraska Task Force One Assisting Search & Rescue Efforts In Kentucky
Three members of Nebraska Task Force One are in Kentucky to assist with search and rescue efforts due to massive flooding. Training Manager and Rescue Team Manager for Nebraska Task One Ashley Engler tells KLIN News two team members are with LFR and the third is a retired member of the department.
q957.com
Sioux Falls needs more homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Multi-Housing Association found the July 2022 vacancy report confirmed a vacancy rate of. They surveyed their Sioux Falls area members for its 50th biannual vacancy survey. From the reported data, the 3.72% rate is up slightly from the January 2022 reported vacancy rate of 3.12%. Jill Madsen, Chair of South Dakota Multi Housing Association says “The data shows, evident in this vacancy report, there is a shortage of housing and more building is needed to meet future demand.”
q957.com
The 2022 Soil Health Demo contest is on!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition announces the 2022 Soil Health Demonstration Student Video Contest. The contest is open to all K-12 students in South Dakota. This contest is a chance for students to show off their grasp of soil health concepts and earn money to further their soil health journeys. The first place entry will receive $1,000, and the second place entry will receive $500.
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gowatertown.net
Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
North Platte Telegraph
Tuesday, August 2 weather update for Nebraska
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska parents warned about deadly drugs possibly disguised as marshmallows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration office here in Nebraska is sending parents a warning as we head into a new school year. Authorities say they’re finding meth and fentanyl at an alarming rate across our state. The drugs aren’t just dangerous; they can also be...
q957.com
Increasing demand may end the steady decline of gas prices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The average price for a gallon of gas fell again last week to a national average of $4.21 – 63 cents cheaper than a month ago. But a slight uptick in gas demand could end the steady decline. Triple A spokesperson Andrew Goss...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Hall of Fame nominee has connection to Albion
A prominent Nebraska landscape architect, who has a connection to Albion, is one of the nominees for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2024. Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission members are currently holding hearings for eight individuals who were nominated for possible selection as the next Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol taking part in national anti-speeding campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is taking part in a national campaign hoping to curb speeding across the state. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which runs until Aug. 14, will have troopers work overtime to stop drivers from speeding. Speeding was a factor...
Comments / 1