Porsche Agrees To $80 Million Settlement For Emissions Lawsuit

Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0
FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Reportedly Becoming Liability, Turning New Buyers And Old Away From Tesla
Elon Musk was once the darling of the electric vehicle community. A rich, brash CEO, with an ability to harness social media, those same factors that made him a popular figure may now be hurting the company he helped grow. Studies are showing increasingly that, although Tesla owners are happy...
Toyota Agrees To Pay For GR86 Owner's Failed Engine
In case you've been out of the automotive loop this week, Toyota has found itself in hot water over a denied warranty claim on the Toyota GR86. Blake Alvarado took his 86 to the track, as one does. A few days later, Blake suffered catastrophic engine failure. Upon asking a dealer for his boxer motor to be covered under warranty, the request was denied based on the photo below, with the dealer saying his use of the car on track was grounds to deny the claim.
Jeep And Ram Fined $300 Million, Carvana Back In Business, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Getting Bigger Engine: Cold Start
Wake up and smell the gasoline; it's time for another daily roundup of the automotive industry's most important news stories of the last day, Cold Start. The dominant theme of the last 24 hours of news coverage has been trouble for automakers. For Chevrolet, news has emerged that it's paying Bolt EV owners $6,000, but only if they waive their right to legal action in the event of a battery fire. Things are worse for Jeep and Ram after they were heavily fined for diesel emission cheats - something Toyota's truck division Hino has also admitted to. Toyota, still dealing with the bad press surrounding a rejected warranty claim on an owner's GR86, is compensating bZ4X owners impressively due to the large volume of recalls on the EV.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Top Speed
Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer
Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
The Verge
The US-made 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will start at $37,495
Volkswagen announced that the 2023 ID.4 electric crossover SUV, which the automaker just started producing at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will start at the suggested price of $37,495 — making it one of the more affordable plug-in crossovers on the market today. Combined with the federal EV tax...
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Toyota Truck Subsidiary Faked Emissions Data For 20 Years In Japanese Scandal
Hino Motors has admitted to faking emissions test results on diesel truck engines for a shocking 20 years. Hino Motors is part of the Toyota group, though it does not produce trucks like the Toyota Tacoma, available for consumer purchase. Instead, Hino makes industrial and commercial trucks. "I am so...
Cadillac And Chevrolet Coming To Europe With Exclusive EV Lineup
General Motors has made some ambitious claims about its growth over the next couple of years. Last month, the company said it expected to overtake Tesla as soon as 2025. That would require models like Chevrolet's Blazer EV and Equinox EV to sell in considerable numbers when they go on sale. But GM's plan for domination in the EV space goes beyond the borders of North America. In May, GM said that it wanted to expand its presence in the key European market with Cadillac. Now, we have confirmation that GM will return to Europe with full force with a range of competitive full-electric vehicles.
Maserati Introduces Incredible Ten-Year Warranty
New Extra10 Warranty Program covers engine, gearbox and transmission until car reaches ten-years-old Few brands have a history as rich as Maserati. In its heyday, the automaker's exotic motor vehicles were the preferred choice of propulsion for the jet-set; those who considered a Ferrari or Lamborghini a touch nouveau riche. But that's all been forgotten. Reliability woes have given the brand a poor reputation, but that's something the company is looking to change with its new ten-year warranty for the Americas.
Spyker Looks Ready To Return After New Investment
Much like UK-based TVR, Dutch automaker Spyker feels like one of those companies destined to randomly pop up in the news cycle, only for a new investor to fall through and the project to never get off the ground. As a reminder, Spyker was founded in 1999 and built some of the prettiest supercars of the mid-2000s. The C8 Aileron, for instance, had possibly the most outrageous interior we've ever seen - with its exposed gear linkage and turned metal dash - plus a 4.2-liter V8 engine from an Audi R8.
