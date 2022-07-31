Read full article on original website
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Garden City
The Barton Community College basketball teams travel to Garden City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Follow the action of the doubleheader on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game begins at 5:30 from Garden City with the men's game to follow.
Lady Cougars fall to to unbeaten Tyler
Coming up short against the nation's top ranked team, the 15th ranked Barton Community College women's soccer team had their season end Tuesday in Evans, Georgia, on a 2-0 pool play loss to top ranked Tyler Junior College. The Cougars, making their first NJCAA National Tournament appearance, was seeded eighth...
🎥Teqball game is coming to Great Bend
A soccer-based sport, Teqball was created in Hungary in 2012 and now is heading to Great Bend. The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a grant from Teqball to grow the sport in the United States. Teqball combines soccer and table tennis and is played on a curved table. Fine-tuning their...
Central Kansas Community Choir to perform in Great Bend
The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) will perform its “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring uplifting vocal selections at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Methodist Church 2123 Forest Ave. in Great Bend. The CKCC is a non-denominational mixed chorus sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide...
Meeting on Hays high, middle school rebranding is Tuesday
Hays USD 489 has set a community input meeting to discuss its rebranding process. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the 12th Street Auditorium. The rebranding is being done ahead of several bond projects, including the construction of a new high school and renovation of the current high school into a new middle school.
Great Bend High School removing weighted status from several classes
The race for class valedictorian and salutatorian may get a little trickier for Great Bend High School students. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, GBHS Principal Tim Friess gave a first read of proposed changes to the 2023-24 Program of Studies, which will be voted on next month. Friess explained why several weighted classes would no longer be weighted.
🎤City Edition: City Clerk Shafer & Attorney Glendenning
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Shafer and City Attorney Allen Glendenning that aired Nov. 16, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Opening day of pheasant season makes big impact on Barton Co. economy
It's not all about the birds. Right now, it's deer archery season until the end of the year. But few things draw a crowd like opening day of pheasant and quail season. Saturday was opening day around Kansas. Best Western Angus Inn General Manager Lacey Schofield has now been a part of 16 opening days at the hotel, and says the boom in the economy is always huge.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days
There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
Cop Shop (11/15)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/15) At 7:37 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 30 Road. At 8:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 412 NW 150 Road in Hoisington. Animal Complaint. At 9:27 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at...
Barton Community College releases 2022 Community Report
Barton Community College releases the Community Report each fall. The purpose of this document is to highlight the college’s progress toward meeting its mission in the previous academic year. It is organized around policies called “Ends,” which are set by the Board of Trustees. The document is rich with...
Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan
More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
Great Bend Rec to add a spin class next spring
On Monday afternoon, the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board approved the purchase of seven spin bikes to begin a spin class program next spring at the Activity Center. A spin class allows participants to pedal along on a stationary bike while an instructor takes you through a workout with different pace and speed.
Multiple pets die in Kansas house fire
RENO COUNTY— Multiple pets died in a Kansas house fire on Tuesday in Reno County. Just before 7p.m., crews responded to the fire in a home at 10006 North Plum, according to a media release. There was fire in the kitchen that extended into the entire attic space. Fire...
Great Bend police staff anxious for new building
More visible progress is being made each day at the site of the new Great Bend police station at the southwest corner of 12th Street and Baker Avenue. The 20,100 square-foot facility is expected to be finished by next August, and Police Chief Steve Haulmark said his staff is excited about the expanded space.
Great Bend hospital partnering with community to determine health needs
To help create a heathier, stronger community, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus is partnering with area nonprofits, health departments, schools and insurance providers to determine current health needs. The Great Bend community is encouraged to participate in open meetings to help develop an improvement plan. “This...
Investigators working to determine cause of fatal Kan. house fire
RENO COUNTY — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. Just before 12:30p.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the fire in 2 ½ story home at 4506 East Avenue G, according to a media release. Bystanders on scene informed HFD of a possible person...
📷Restaurant shows off some Great Bend pride
Los Cabos Fajita House in Great Bend added welcoming Great Bend art outside their restaurant at 619 Main Street.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/10 - 11/13)
BOOKED: Justin Smokes on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $500 cash only. BOOKED: Craig Redden on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $277.09 cash only or 48-hour OR. BOOKED: Jordan Daniels on Barton County District Court case for...
Barton County voter turnout remained high in general election
Another successful election is in the books for the Barton County Clerk's office. Results from last Tuesday's general election remain unofficial until the Barton County Commission canvasses the votes Wednesday morning. Clerk Bev Schmeidler said voting was slightly higher than in the August primary. "We really kind of expected it...
