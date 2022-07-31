Shakira Faces 8 Years In Prison For Alleged Tax Fraud In Spain

music.mxdwn.com
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case
Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
Shakira should go to prison for 8 years for tax fraud, Spanish prosecutors say
Shakira should be sentenced to almost a decade behind bars if she's convicted of tax fraud in an upcoming trial, Spanish prosecutors say. Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the "Hips Don't Lie" singer in her tax fraud case, which is likely headed to trial after she rejected an offer to settle, according to Reuters and The Associated Press.
Shakira Is Going to Trial Over a $15 Million Tax Bill Reportedly Owed to Spanish Government
Shakira is taking a big gamble and going to trial over an alleged 14.5 million-euro ($15 million) tax bill owed to the Spanish government. The 45-year-old musician refused to take the plea offered to her by prosecutors, so the case is now headed to court. Her PR firm Llorente y...
