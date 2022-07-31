Barack Obama Honors Celtics Legend Bill Russell in Touching Statement

www.nbcboston.com
Michael Jordan Pays Tribute to 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell
The Bulls legend paid his respects to Russell’s legacy, calling him a pioneer: “He paved the way.”
Read the Celtics’ statement on Bill Russell’s passing
"Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports." The Celtics changed their Twitter photo to a “6” to recognize Bill Russell and released a statement in his honor after the Celtics legend died at age 88 on Sunday. Here’s the message from the...
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
Heartwarming Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant moment from 2006 goes viral amid Celtics legend’s passing
After 88 long and well-lived years, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away. The NBA legend was one of the most respected elder statesmen in league history. His passion and charm endeared him to many people in the industry, who all have good things to say about him. The world truly lost a great human today.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Writes Heartfelt Tribute to Bill Russell
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer pens a touching essay to the big man who influenced him on and off the court.
‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death
There will never be another Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics acknowledged that reality in an emotional remembrance of the 11-time NBA champion and revered civil right activist, calling the late Russell the “greatest champion” in basketball while inviting mourners to “celebrate his enormous legacy.” Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of […] The post ‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Russell: NBA leads tributes after Boston Celtics great dies at the age of 88
American basketball great Bill Russell has died at the age of 88. As a player, centre Russell won a record 11 NBA titles and five NBA Most Valuable Player awards during a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics. He captained America to Olympic gold in 1956 and he transcended the...
Jayson Tatum Sends Out Tweet After The Passing Of Bill Russell
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet after the passing of Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
Steph Curry, Barack Obama and More Celebs React to NBA Legend, Bill Russell's Death
Celebs, sports stars and fans are mourning the loss of NBA legend, Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA champion as a player, coach with the Boston Celtics and one of the most important figures in NBA history, died at the age of 88, his family announced Sunday, with his wife Jeannine by his side.
Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell
The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
The relationship between Bill Russell and Red Auerbach that made the Boston Celtics champions
The ties between legendary Boston Celtics head coach and general manager Red Auerbach and Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell created among the most fruitful on-court relationships in the history of the NBA, producing an unprecedented 11 championships during the time the two worked together on the Celtics.
Warriors pay heartwarming homage to late Oakland icon Bill Russell
The Golden State Warriors paid tribute to the late, great Bill Russell on Sunday, calling the graduate of Oakland’s McClymonds High School and University of San Francisco a “true giant in the game of basketball, and more importantly, in the game of life.”. Russell, 88, passed away on...
