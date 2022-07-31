ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Why Utah’s season-opener at Florida is so crucial for the Utes — and the Pac-12

By Jeff Call
deseret.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.deseret.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

‘That championship is not ours’: Five storylines to follow as Utes begin defense of Pac-12 title

On the heels of one of the most memorable seasons in Utah football history, the Utes are set to make more memories in 2022. In 2021, Utah won its first Pac-12 championship and played in its first Rose Bowl, falling to Ohio State in a classic contest. The Utes finished with a 10-4 record and ended up No. 12 in the final Associated Press rankings.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Finau returns home as the hottest golfer on tour

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – What a couple of weeks it has been for Salt Lake City native Tony Finau. After winning the 3M Open in Minnesota last week on the PGA Tour, Finau then set a tournament record at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this past weekend by shooting 26-under par. So, Finau […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
deseret.com

This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state

Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

The Big 12-Big East Battle is going to continue when BYU is in the league

Once the BYU Cougars join the Big 12, the men’s basketball team is going to take part in one of the more interesting early season traditions in college basketball. The Big 12 and Big East conferences announced Monday that they have extended the Big 12-Big East Battle two additional years, through the 2024-25 season.
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
ksl.com

Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home

SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
MIDVALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Football Games#American Football#College Football#Utes#Ohio State#Sec
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
ABC4

Tony Finau wins second straight PGA Tour event

DETROIT (AP) – Salt Lake City native Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win consecutive regular-season events. Finau closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total. Taylor Pendrith (72), […]
DETROIT, MI
98.3 The Snake

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
ksl.com

House Speaker Brad Wilson: 'We are just getting started' saving the Great Salt Lake

Editor's note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy