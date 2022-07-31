Texas' Trump-themed burger joint draws in tourists

www.foxbusiness.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics recognized by national organizationCovering KatyKaty, TX
Katy ISD considering attendance boundary modifications for nine elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
New doughnut shop coming to Katy areaCovering KatyKaty, TX
FOXBusiness
Chick-fil-A reveals menu hacks to upgrade your order
Chick-fil-A is adamant that it doesn’t have a secret menu — but the fast food chain recently gave fans a list of suggestions for taking their orders to the next level. Last week, the chain published an article that explained, "Chick-fil-A does not have a secret menu. No cookie crumble coffee. No chicken quesadillas. No grilled cheese sandwiches. No fried pickles."
Latino organizations in Texas criticize, support Abbott's returning migrants to border crossings
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Latino organizations are criticizing and supporting Governor Greg Abbott's new Executive Order empowering National Guard members and State Troopers to return migrants to federal border crossings in Texas.The Governor's order doesn't declare an invasion and doesn't authorize the state authorities to deport those who entered the U.S. illegally.Rudy Rosales, Texas state director, LULAC said Friday, "The Governor does not have it within his authority to make such an executive order, number one. Number two, the fact that he continues to label this as an invasion, rather than a humanitarian crisis. He's just placating his base. He's playing...
Greg Abbott 'Put Obstacles' in Front of Uvalde Investigation: State Senator
The Texas state senator representing Uvalde is criticizing Governor Greg Abbott over his response to May's deadly school shooting and accusing the governor of creating roadblocks in the investigation of the failures made by multiple law enforcement agencies that day. In a Monday interview with CNN, state Senator Roland Gutierrez...
AOL Corp
What’s it like leaving California for Texas? Mom shares her insights on TikTok
Former California mom Sam Speiller is turning Texan — and sharing her transformation on TikTok. Seat belt burns, co-existing with spiders and incessant sweating are some of the highlights on Speiller’s now-viral TikTok series that has reached millions. “I moved from California to Texas one year ago and...
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Texas border wall, Operation Lone Star a ‘bottomless pit’ for funds, state senator says
Before Texas' state-funded border wall is completed, Texas lawmakers must consider paying for border security initiatives currently in place, specifically the $4 billion state-funded Operation Lone Star.
AOL Corp
Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'
It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
Sugar & Rye Galveston have a new Chef.
We wanted to introduce you to our Executive Chef Feron Ware!. We are so excited to be working with this talented Chef. We have been working hard to create a delicious menu that celebrates Galveston Island in a fresh and unique way.
FOXBusiness
Airbnb removed Mississippi 'slave cabin' listing after viral TikTok
Airbnb took down a listing on Monday of a Mississippi property that had housed slaves following a viral TikTok criticizing the platform for the "slave cabin" advertised as a bed-and-breakfast. New Orleans lawyer Wynton Yates slammed the company in a TikTok video last week and posted screenshots of the Greenville,...
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Hold Bourbon & Bonfire Party Series at Houston Animal Protective Event: Report
Recently, it was announced that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is launching his Bourbon & Bonfire party series with the first event planned for this September in Houston, Texas. The event would be an after-party connected to PetSet’s annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée.”. This year, PetSet’s event is...
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
Eye on Politics: Recession fears, Texas' abortion law and the future of DFW International Airport
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Is the United States in a recession? How is business at DFW International Airport more than two years after the pandemic derailed the travel industry? What does the end of Roe v Wade mean for the future of abortion access in Texas?CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink explores these topics and more in the latest episode of Eye on Politics. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above or stream...
FOXBusiness
NYC restaurants struggling to rise to pre-pandemic profit, employment levels: 'They're desperate'
New York City restaurants working to grow back to their pre-pandemic success are struggling to find employees, further straining profits and hours of operation. FOX Business' Madison Alworth reported from Brooklyn Chop House in New York City on "Varney & Co." Tuesday as restaurant owners blame the difficulties on residents and employees fleeing to more business-friendly states like Florida.
FOXBusiness
The best, worst states for health care in 2022: report
Depending on where they live, some Americans have better health care options than others. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for health care in 2022. For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on their...
