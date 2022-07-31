ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky

By Jordan Hart
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEDHD_0gzkElQB00

Google Street View / Google Maps

  • The Mega Millions ticket was purchased in a Chicago suburb convenience store.
  • In Illinois, businesses receive 1% of the jackpot if they sell the winning ticket.
  • The win marks 'one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,' lottery official says.

The winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced Friday was sold at a convenience store in  a Chicago suburb - but the ticketholder isn't the only winner.

The Des Plaines, Illinois, Speedway gas station where the lucky ticket was sold also will benefit from the jackpot, according to Fox Business .

In Illinois, businesses receive 1% of the jackpot up to $500,000, a 1% commission on all winning ticket redemption, and 5% Instant Ticket and Draw game sales, the report says.

An employee from the Speedway location confirmed the historic billion-dollar win with Fox Business.

"So, obviously it's a shock, but I'm happy that somebody from Illinois was able to win it," they said.

In 2021, another Illinois retailer also cashed in for $500,000 after their store sold the winning $56 million Mega Millions ticket .

Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald offered congratulations to his counterpart in the nearby state, indicating its broader benefits.

"We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We're eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon. Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries," he added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 10

me
2d ago

Why should the store get more money they get money from the sale of it and the winning so they get money twice. ????

Reply(1)
3
 

radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Is The Most Depressing Mall In America Right Here In Illinois?

There is sad and then there is just down right depressing. This is one of those moments. YouTube is a very powerful place, we know that every time someone uploads a video there's always a chance for it to blow up and go viral for the entire world to see. I'm always excited when it's a video about Illinois or even my hometown because that means it hits home way more.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
weaa.org

Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 $1 million-winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans missed out on the grand prize of more than $1.3 billion, but two Minnesotans' purses are feeling a lot heavier this week after they matched the first five numbers in the drawing.The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, with the Mega Ball multiplier being 14.Two tickets bought in Minnesota didn't match that last number, but they did match the other five, which is good enough for a $1 million prize.The tickets were bought at gas stations or convenience stores in Forest Lake and in Fridley. There were 20 tickets in all that matched the first five numbers but not the multiplier.The identities of the winners are kept private unless they choose to opt in publicly.The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Illinois.
99.9 KTDY

Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets

Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
LOUISIANA STATE
25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
THV11

Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold

TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin, which is about 15 miles outside of Lawton. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery posted on Facebook. According to the...
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
1440 WROK

Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area

We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
ROCKFORD, IL
