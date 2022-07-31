ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Star Trek' actress and trailblazing icon Nichelle Nichols dies at 89

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
 2 days ago

Nichelle Nichols attends the 2016 Heroes Of Hollywood Awards Luncheon.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

  • Nichelle Nichols died July 30 at age 89, according to a Facebook post by her son, Kyle Johnson.
  • Nichols starred as the communications chief Uhura in the original "Star Trek" series.
  • She was considered a trailblazer for Black actors and shared one of TV's first prime-time interracial kisses.

Nichelle Nichols, a pioneering actress, died July 30, according to a Sunday Facebook post by her son, Kyle Johnson. She was 89 years old.

Johnson wrote that his mother "succumbed to natural causes."

"Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration," he continued. "Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282rq7_0gzkEYtc00
Nichelle Nichols as Uhura and William Shatner as Captain Kirk on an episode of "Star Trek" broadcasted in 1967.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Her former agent Zachery McGinnis also confirmed the death, according to The Washington Post .

Nichols starred as Lieutenant Uhura in the original "Star Trek" series. As noted by the Post, she was considered a trailblazer for Black actors, particularly for portraying a Black woman in a position of authority.

She also shared one of TV's first prime-time interracial kisses with her costar William Shatner, further cementing Nichols as a historic figure in Hollywood.

In 1977, Nichols partnered with NASA to recruit minority and female personnel for the space agency's shuttle program.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

