ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Warren Moon calls Kyler Murray's film study clause a 'slap in the face' to Black quarterbacks

By Cale Clinton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon told TMZ.com that the Arizona Cardinals' four-hour film clause in Kyler Murray's new contract is "a slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks."

His comments were in response to the five-year, $230.5 million contract extension Murray signed with the Cardinals on July 21. It included a clause requiring him to spend four hours per game week on "independent study," namely watching game film.

Moon, who began his professional career in the Canadian Football League after going undrafted in the NFL, said the clause has racial undertones.

"It's something we were always accused of back in the day when they didn't let us (Black quarterbacks) play," Moon says. "That we were lazy, that we didn't study, that we couldn't be leaders, that we weren't smart. So all those different things just kind of came to surface after we put all that stuff to bed over the years and just because of this deal that's going on between Arizona and Kyler."

"So yeah, very embarrassing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BasIs_0gzkETTz00
Kyler Murray's contract had a since-removed clause requiring him to spend four hours per game week on "independent study," namely watching game film. The Associated Press

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get daily updates sent to your inbox

OPINION: Media, stop letting unnamed sources attack intellect, work ethic of Black athletes

OPINION: Kyler Murray's 'study clause' represents double standard Black athletes face

The Cardinals removed the clause, , releasing a statement that it "was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended."

While the team said its confidence in Murray "is as high as it's ever been," Moon believes public perception about the quarterback has already been tarnished.

"The damage has been done," Moon said. "He'll have this riding on him every time he does something wrong in a football game. They're going to say, 'See, that's the reason why that happened is because he didn't study enough film last week,' or whatever it might be.

"It's a very unfortunate situation for him and very embarrassing for both sides."

Murray held an impromptu news conference last week after Cardinals practice to address the clause. He opened with a statement on his work ethic.

"To think that I can accomplish everything that I've accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious," Murray said, "it's disrespectful and it's almost a joke."

"I'm honestly flattered that you all think ... I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it seriously. It's disrespectful to my peers, to all the great athletes and great players that are in this league. This game is too hard. To play the position I play in this league, it's too hard."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Warren Moon calls Kyler Murray's film study clause a 'slap in the face' to Black quarterbacks

Comments / 14

kristi
2d ago

Murray admitted to playing video games AND has said he doesn’t need to watch film…….since we’ve been losing in first game in playoffs….maybe there’s a reason for it

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clause#Cardinals#American Football#Hall Of Fame#Tmz Com#The Arizona Cardinals#African American
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

557K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy