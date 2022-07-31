ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signing numbers for Kentucky players selected in 2022 MLB Draft

 3 days ago
Photo by Sarah Caputi I UK Athletics

It’s bittersweet to see some of the underclassmen finally close the book on their careers at Kentucky. With that said, the BBN should be joyful to see the men we’ve cheered on for years go and live out their dreams of playing pro ball. Let’s take a peek at the numbers each former ‘Cat received for their efforts.

Ritter leads the charge with over-slot signing

We already discussed how Ryan Ritter is going into a mixed situation in Colorado. He’s built perfectly to play in the launchpad that is Coors Field but is also now entering a spot where three of the top prospects in the Rockies system are shortstops.

Either way, Colorado got a steal with him in the fourth round and his signing bonus is exemplary of that. The stud defender signed an over-slot deal that earns him over half a million.

Speaking of steals, the Houston Astros just took advantage of one of Lexington’s own. It was already a bit wild that they were able to scoop up Tyler Guilfoil, arguably the best reliever in the SEC this past season, in the eighth round. The Astros were able to sign the Lafayette High School product for significantly under slot value.

Hopefully, he gets to the majors quick enough to where he can make that money back, because we have no doubt it will happen eventually.

And well, if you think it’s absurd that Houston was able to sign an elite arm for under 50k value, don’t look at the very next pick in the draft.

The Tampa Bay Rays committed highway robbery with what they got for Sean Harney. It’s more reasonable because it’s ultimately easier to sign guys who don’t have any college eligibility remaining. Still though, the Rays basically paid a small fine in order to get a pretty reliable arm into their system.

Estep heading to the Big Apple

Despite being in a situation where he could’ve potentially bet on himself and come back to Kentucky in order to increase his draft potential, Chase Estep decided to jump on his ninth-round selection by the New York Mets.

Given what it took for the Mets to sign both of their first-round picks, it’s no surprise that they were forced to go under slot on a good percentage of all of their draft picks. The Corbin, KY native happened to just be collateral of that.

Much like Estep, Cole Stupp had the opportunity to boost his draft stock after being forced out of the rotation this past season with surgery. Instead of returning to Kentucky, he decided to go with the guaranteed money and sign with the Detroit Tigers. He now joins Alonzo Rubalcaba in the Tigers organization after the catcher was signed as an undrafted free agent.

Finishing off the draft, the Phillies were able to sign Daniel Harper after his 17th-round selection.

