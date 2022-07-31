Kennedy Cambridge is turning heads for Kentucky WBB this summer

Photo by UK Athletics

Among players with uncommon hustle, Kennedy Cambridge has uncommon hustle.

Making a memorable impression

The Kentucky freshman’s name has repeatedly arisen in conversation during the offseason. Assistant coach Amber Smith was the first to testify about Cambridge’s extraordinary passion in late June. When asked if there’s one player who will surprise Kentucky fans, Cambridge’s name was at the top of the pile.

“I’m probably right now going to go with Kennedy Cambridge,” Smith said on Sunday Morning Sports Talk. “I keep asking this girl if she wants some knee pads because the way she’s getting on the floor and hustling — she has so many court burns right now on her knees. I’m just like, ‘Please, let me get you some.'”

Kennedy Cambridge runs toward a challenge

Smith isn’t the only one who’s noticed Cambridge’s hard work. Sophomore Jada Walker was the definitive hustle player on last year’s team. The 5-foot-7 point guard picked up her opponent from the moment the ball was inbounded until the ‘Cats secured the rebound, a tiring job even for Walker.

With players like Cambridge joining the team, Walker can occasionally catch her breath. The star sophomore is ecstatic about the possibility.

“I made [Cambridge] be the pick-up for the whole practice on purpose just to see — really, it was just to see if she could do it not really taking a break,” Walker said in an interview with KSR. “She handled it really well.“

In her blood

Cambridge isn’t scared of a challenge. During her senior high school campaign, the Nashville native helped carry her Ensworth squad to its third Tennessee state title in four years. Moreover, Cambridge put on a show, dropping 21 points and 11 rebounds in the state championship.

Athleticism runs in the family. Cambridge’s older sister, Jordyn, plays basketball at Vanderbilt and scored 21 points against Kentucky in February. Additionally, Cambridge’s older brother plays football at Auburn.

Smith believes Cambridge’s athleticism and hustle will lead to success.

“Kennedy Cambridge is a player that is going to hustle. She loves to play defense. She loves to compete. I’m just always impressed. She’s always tying up a loose ball, jumping on the floor,” Smith said. “Super, super impressed with her.”