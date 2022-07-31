ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU lands Jacksonville State cornerback transfer Malik Feaster

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Florida State added another piece to its 2022 roster with the addition of former Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster.

Feaster, who appeared in 40 games for the Gamecocks, made the announcement Sunday.

“It was already written … all I had to do was turn the Chapter Tallahassee, FL,” he posted on Twitter.

The Georgia native signed with Jacksonville State as part of its 2018 recruiting class. He recorded 28 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception. The following year, he started eight of the team’s 12 games, totaling 40 tackles with eight pass breakups.

Feaster appeared in four games in the 2020 season before suffering a season-ending injury. He returned in 2021 to appear in 11 games, finishing with 42 tackles and two interceptions with six pass breakups. His 5 tackles in the Gamecocks’ 20-17 win over Florida State on Sept. 11 were tied for third-best on the team.

The addition of Feaster bolsters a Seminoles’ secondary in search of some much-needed depth, particularly at cornerback.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.

