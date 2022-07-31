ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 4-star WR Nick Marsh commits to Michigan State

By Drew Schott about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2024 River Rouge (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh has committed to Michigan State. He announced the news over social media on Sunday.

Marsh is the No. 99 overall prospect and No. 17 wide receiver in the 2024 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound wideout is the first member of the Spartans’ 2024 recruiting class. He made his decision following a July 30 visit to East Lansing.

Michigan State’s 2023 class currently ranks No. 18 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings and No. 3 in the Big Ten.

Prior to Marsh’s announcement, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favored Michigan to land his commitment at 46.1%. The Spartans weren’t far behind, however, at 40.4%. Marsh has taken four unofficial visits to both Michigan and Michigan State.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Marsh has an On3 NIL Valuation of $66K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

