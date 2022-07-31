4-star OL Markee Anderson commits to South Carolina

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson has committed to South Carolina.

The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has Anderson as the No. 143 overall recruit and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.

Anderson is ranked higher in the 2023 On300 ranking, slotting in at No. 127 prospect. He is also the No. 2 recruit from the state of South Carolina behind only Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $109k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Markee Anderson is the second player to commit Sunday to South Carolina

With his commitment, Markee Anderson has become the top recruit in the 2023 Gamecocks recruiting class.

He is also the second player to commit to South Carolina on Sunday after Villa Rica (Ga.) three-star offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers.

“The recruiting process has been a roller coast that I will forever be grateful for,” Shivers said in the Twitter post announcing his pledge. “To all the kinds behind me looking to be recruited, I say to you; follow your heart, believe in your craft, and work your butt off! Nothing comes easy in this process and you have to earn what you think you deserve. With that being said I will be taking my talent to play football for the best conference in the country, the SEC, at The University of South Carolina.”

Perry (Fla.) Taylor County three-star safety Cameron Upshaw also decommitted Sunday from the Gamecocks.