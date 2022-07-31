New Seahawks TE Noah Fant talks Shane Waldron’s offense, Drew Lock

sports.mynorthwest.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo draws interest from NFC East team amid 49ers trade talks
Jimmy Garoppolo and his camp are working to pave the QB’s way out of the San Francisco 49ers, and according to the latest reports, they have already been in discussions with an NFL team for a potential trade. Marco Martinez of the “49ers RedZone” podcast (via Rohan Chakravarthi) reported...
NFL・
2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury
There’s been a lot of buzz around the 2022 Denver Broncos. That’s because back in March, the team traded for 9x Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson throwing to names such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, fans leaguewide wait in anticipation to see what this Broncos squad can do. Unfortunately, fans […] The post 2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Without Washington: Top 3 Free Agent WRs Cowboys Could Sign
The Dallas Cowboys are facing panic at the wide receiver position after receiver James Washington fractured his foot at camp on Monday.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
General manager George Paton just finished up his second offseason with the Denver Broncos. Some of the moves he has made in the past two seasons have undeniably made the Broncos better. Let’s take a deeper look at some of the decisions he made during the 2022 offseason. Grading...
ESPN
Sources: Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers torn ACL in right knee, out for season
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- An MRI on the right knee of Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has revealed a season-ending torn ACL, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Patrick caught a pass during team drills Tuesday in front of cornerback Essang Bassey, and as Patrick turned to run upfield, his leg buckled and he grabbed his knee as he fell to the ground. Several teammates, including wide receiver Courtland Sutton and quarterback Russell Wilson, immediately surrounded Patrick as he was examined by the team's trainers.
Comments / 0