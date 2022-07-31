Your Voice, Your Vote: Jaime Herrera Beutler for Washington's 3rd Congressional District

katu.com
Failed Oregon gubernatorial candidate, Nicholas Kristof, returns to the New York Times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nicholas Kristof is returning to the New York Times following his failed bid to become Oregon’s governor. Kristof’s campaign never really got rolling. The Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, said he did not meet the requirements to run for governor. PAST COVERAGE |...
Oregon Firefighters arrive in Siskiyou County to help with Mckinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon state Fire Marshal's Office has confirmed that it has dispatched 41 firefighters from Marion, Linn and Clackamas county as mutual aid to the McKinney fire burning 55,493 in Siskiyou County California. The fire has exploded in size since it sparked up three days ago....
Oregon DHS asks public for help in finding baby boy who may be at risk
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing baby boy who it says may be at risk. Kanon Zee is with his parents Kara Zee and Jonathan Darian, DHS says. According to the state, the baby’s parents are...
Local firefighters headed to California to fight McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. — 41 firefighters from 15 local agencies are headed to California to help fight the McKinney Fire in California. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's office has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California. CONTINUING COVERAGE | McKinney Fire grows rapidly. The task force groups...
Maryland mom accused of killing her 2 kids expected in court later this week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — The woman charged with murder in the disappearance of her two children is set to make an appearance in a Maryland courtroom this week. Catherine Hoggle has a hearing planned for Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to new information from the court. The hearing...
Ten heat related deaths now suspected during Oregon's heatwave
The State of Oregon is reporting that suspected heat-related deaths are up to ten as of Sunday, July 31.The designation as a heat-related death is preliminary and further investigation may reveal a cause of death that's unrelated to hyperthermia, officials say. The final determination of the cause of death may not be known for several months after the death.Multnomah County announced earlier on Sunday that five people had died in the county from possible heat-related issues.Clackamas, Umatilla, and Multnomah Counties have all reported possible heat-related fatalities.
Oregon Sports Awards: Rising Stars Celebration of Champions
Every year, the Oregon Sports Awards honors the best high school scholar athletes in the state. This summer, they're honoring the best of the best=with the Rising Stars Celebration of Champions. KATU is proud to partner with OSA to highlight the top athletes and coaches in high school sports from...
