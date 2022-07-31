Your Voice, Your Vote: Jaime Herrera Beutler for Washington's 3rd Congressional District

The State of Oregon is reporting that suspected heat-related deaths are up to ten as of Sunday, July 31.The designation as a heat-related death is preliminary and further investigation may reveal a cause of death that's unrelated to hyperthermia, officials say. The final determination of the cause of death may not be known for several months after the death.Multnomah County announced earlier on Sunday that five people had died in the county from possible heat-related issues.Clackamas, Umatilla, and Multnomah Counties have all reported possible heat-related fatalities.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO