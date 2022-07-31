ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks

By Ya-Marie Sesay, Jonathan Rizk
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered.

At around 4 p.m., MPD got a call of a shooting around Georgia Ave. and Longfellow St., Northwest, Washington, DC. MPD said they found two adult men with gunshot wounds when they arrived. DC Fire and EMS took those men to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS: Police open fire, hit man near Fort Slocum Park after shooting in DC

Members of MPD started searching the area for suspects when they got information that a white sedan had three people inside seen hiding weapons. When police found the car, they followed it to the area of 2nd St. and Madison St., Northwest, where the people inside the vehicle stopped and left the car on foot.

According to the news release, one of the officers saw 31-year-old Kevin Hartgraves-Shird, of Southeast, DC, armed with a handgun and shot at the suspect hitting him. DC Fire and EMS took Hartgraves-Shird to the hospital, where he died after lifesaving efforts failed.

Police said the other two people involved in the shooting left the area. MPD said the officer was wearing bodycam footage and has been put on administrative leave.

