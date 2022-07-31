Four-star OL Markee Anderson announces for Gamecocks!

Dorman (S.C.) four-star OL Markee Anderson poses during a South Carolina football visit (Anderson's IG @kdunkma)

Markee Anderson, the Palmetto State’s No. 2 prospect, is officially a Gamecock.

The Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive lineman announced a commitment to South Carolina Sunday afternoon during a ceremony at his church.

Anderson announced his pledge with one of the most unique ceremonies in South Carolina commitment history, grabbing a pancake syrup bottle with a Gamecock logo on it among bottles with the logos of each finalist.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder chooses South Carolina over North Carolina, Clemson and LSU after taking official visits to all four programs this summer.

Anderson credited the new Carolina staff as a big factor in his decision.

“Coach (Shane) Beamer coming in, he was a great coach,” Anderson said. “The relationships that he built with me were just phenomenal. I just respect him a lot. I respect all the coaching. I just felt like that was home for me. I let Coach Beamer know on Thursday. It was just something about that schools, even though I went to all these other schools on visits, it was just something about South Carolina that stuck.”

The commitment of Anderson is a major win for offensive line coach Greg Adkins and Player Personnel and Recruiting Assistant Sam Serbay, who is highly involved in the Gamecocks’ offensive line recruiting.

“It played a good deal in it. Coach Adkins, he’s a great coach. Even when I was at other places, other colleges, they always mention Coach Adkins, and I always thought that was very interesting to me that even though it’s a rival school, they still pick South Carolina’s offensive line coach to talk about, all good things, and I just think he’s an amazing coach.”

Anderson is the No. 143 overall prospect and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Anderson is the 15th commitment in the 2023 class and the Gamecocks’ highest-rated commitment.

He is also the eighth four-star prospect in the class after Sumter (S.C.) four-star EDGE Monteque Rhames committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday. Villa Rica (Ga.) three-star OL Jatavius Shivers announced a pledge to the Gamecocks earlier in the day Sunday.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Markee Anderson:

“Vicious run blocker with dynamite pop in his hands. Measured at 6-foot-3, 304 pounds with a 6-foot-7 wing-span prior to his junior season. Plays all over the line for what is traditionally a top high school program in South Carolina, but projects inside at the next level. A dominant run blocker with an explosive punch. Regularly plants opposing defensive linemen and linebackers on initial contact. Plays low and gets underneath the pads of defensive linemen. Functional strength shows up in track and field, where he was the state runner up in the shot put as a junior with a throw of 55-4.5 feet. Shows quick feet in pulling and working in space. Tests as an average athlete in terms of change of direction.”