Video Breakdown: 4-star OL Markee Anderson commits to South Carolina

South Carolina football target Markee Anderson poses during a photoshoot at a recent Gamecock visit (@kdunkma Instagram).

After already landing four-star edge Monteque Rhames this weekend, South Carolina has landed another high priority in-state prospect. This time it’s a prospect who plays on the offensive side of the ball up front.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson out of Dorman High School has committed to the Gamecocks. Rated as the No.2 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina, Anderson is a vicious run blocker who delivers an explosive punch. His On3 scouting report highlights his quick feet in pulling and working in space. A lot of his functional strength comes from being a star track and field athlete.

A 5A state-runner up in the shot put as a junior, Anderson chooses the Gamecocks over a long list of power five schools including Clemson, North Carolina, LSU and Kentucky.

Anderson becomes the eighth four-star to commit to the Gamecocks class of 2023 class and the ninth overall, when you include class of 2024 quarterback commit Dante Reno. But perhaps what’s more impressive with the Gamecocks here is keeping in-state talent home.

In the past 20 hours, USC has landed two of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina. But they might not be done yet. As of today, the On3 recruiting prediction machine has the Gamecocks as the heavy favorites to land offensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. The Camden product is ranked third overall in the state.

Anderson was originally one of two Gamecock targets set to commit today. But on Saturday night, four-star WR Carmelo Taylor announced that he would be delaying his commitment.