3-star TE Zack Marshall offered by Michigan

Solana Beach (Calif.) Santa Fe Christian Schools three-star tight end Zack Marshall received an offer from Michigan on Sunday. He announced the news over social media.

Marshall was in Ann Arbor on July 30 for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound pass catcher is the No. 524 overall prospect and No. 28 tight end in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also rated as the No. 40 player in California.

On3’s rankings rate him even higher as the No. 20 tight end and the No. 30 player in California.

Marshall currently holds nine offers from programs including Michigan, Arizona, California and Utah. However, the only visit of his recruiting process so far has been to the Wolverines.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan has a commanding lead to land Marshall’s commitment at 67.2%. Arizona has the next-highest odds at 5.3%.

