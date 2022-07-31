ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-star TE Zack Marshall offered by Michigan

By Drew Schott about 5 hours
(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Solana Beach (Calif.) Santa Fe Christian Schools three-star tight end Zack Marshall received an offer from Michigan on Sunday. He announced the news over social media.

Marshall was in Ann Arbor on July 30 for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound pass catcher is the No. 524 overall prospect and No. 28 tight end in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also rated as the No. 40 player in California.

On3’s rankings rate him even higher as the No. 20 tight end and the No. 30 player in California.

Marshall currently holds nine offers from programs including Michigan, Arizona, California and Utah. However, the only visit of his recruiting process so far has been to the Wolverines.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan has a commanding lead to land Marshall’s commitment at 67.2%. Arizona has the next-highest odds at 5.3%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Marshall has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

