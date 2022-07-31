2 in critical condition after car vs. motorcycle crash on Hwy. 19

www.wtok.com
wcbi.com
Man wanted by Macon Police turned himself in
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man believed to be involved in at least three separate shooting incidents has turned himself in to Macon Police. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck says bond for Jaquarious Wells was set at $200,000.He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. An eyewitness told...
WDAM-TV
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident blocked a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, the accident involved multiple vehicles. Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said...
alabamanews.net
Linden Police Investigate City’s 1st Murder in Years
A Linden man is behind bars tonight — on charges that include murder — and tampering with evidence. Police say the murder is the first in the city — in about ten years. Jami Cross of Linden grew up an only-child — and had a very close relationship with her father — David Huckabee. A bond she says grew even stronger — after her mother passed away several years ago.
wcbi.com
Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County.. The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made.. Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville. When first responders got...
WTOK-TV
MDOT Commissioner presents ‘litter removal’ truck to Newton County Sheriff’s Department
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons Monday presented Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington with a truck to be used for future litter removal efforts in Newton County. The program is part of a partnership between MDOT and local counties that aims to remove litter from state...
wcbi.com
Man wanted in Winston County shooting turns himself in
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Winston County shooting turns himself in Monday morning. 30-year-old Darius Devonte Johnson was taken into custody at the Louisville police department. Sheriff Jason Pugh says the shooting happened Sunday night on Hillcrest Circle. He believes Johnson...
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_01_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Camille Eason. Eason is a 24-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 6″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of...
WDAM-TV
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect wanted in the Fast Stop robbery and aggravated assault investigation has turned herself in. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso, surrendered herself to the sheriff’s department Monday morning. Dean is being charged with...
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake
JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $10,000. TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500. KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD....
WTOK-TV
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County investigators are searching for multiple suspects involved in an armed robbery Monday morning. It was just after midnight at this gas station in Lauderdale. Authorities said four people wearing masks and carrying guns entered the store. “Four black males with masks and hoodies entered...
WTOK-TV
Much needed rain remains in the area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Showers and thunderstorms remain in the area today. So, you will need to grab onto that umbrella. We are expecting on and off again heavy downpours of rain for much of the day. This much needed rain will bring nearly a tenth to...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man charged with trafficking after Friday morning raid
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 43-year-old man, from Laurel, is in custody after being charged with trafficking a controlled substance following a Friday morning raid. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed two search warrants Friday morning in the 300 block of Eastview Drive in the Powers community. ”We...
WLBT
Clinton kidnapping suspect returns to face local charge
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man who was arrested in Meridian after being wanted by Clinton police for kidnapping is now back in Lauderdale County. Jason Patrick Fleming, 37, was arrested July 24 on State Boulevard after Clinton police said he took his 15-year-old daughter and came to Meridian. Officials said Fleming had a firearm with him when he was arrested. He is facing a local charge of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.
WTOK-TV
Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say they have been working with federal authorities to make several arrests, including three murder suspects. They say SanMarco Houston, Kendarius Stribling and Kedarius Ruffin are all charged with drive-by shooting and murder in the death of Jahtarreon Fulgham. The shooting took place on...
WTOK-TV
MPD makes arrests after answering calls
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 6501 Old Highway 80 West, where a suspect allegedly stole some drinks and pulled a knife when confronted by a clerk. MPD said officers were...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County supervisors approve funding for many projects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people may have noticed a lot of paving and other projects as you drive through Lauderdale County, many of them not finished. Well, it all comes down to one thing. Whether funding for a new road or a new sound system at the Lauderdale County...
Meridian man convicted of attempted witness tampering
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Meridian man, who is already serving a sentence for other charges, has been found guilty of two counts of attempted witness tampering on Wednesday, July 27. Daniel Robert was arrested in June 2018 on charges related to a drug trafficking case that spanned multiple states from 2007 to 2009. Robert […]
WDAM-TV
$50,000 bond set for Jones Co. motorcycle theft suspect
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in a motorcycle theft on Harb Purvis Road made his initial court appearance today. Danny Dial, 37, was on the run following an arrest warrant issued by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for grand larceny. He was eventually captured by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and transported back to Jones County.
