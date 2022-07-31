Florida State picks up transfer commitment from Jacksonville State defensive back Malik Feaster

Mike Norvell just added a big piece to Florida State’s roster, as the Seminoles picked up the commitment of former Jacksonville State defensive back Malik Feaster on Sunday afternoon.

Florida State offered Feaster on July 16. He officially entered the transfer portal on July 13. Auburn was also involved in his recruitment, as the Tigers offered Feaster not long after Florida State did so.

Feaster started 12 out of 25 possible games across his first two seasons of college football. As a junior, he started each of the first four games of the season prior to obtaining a season-ending injury.

Feaster returned for Jacksonville State last season, and he made a big impact throughout the year. In 11 games, he totaled 42 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and he also forced and recovered one fumble, taking it back 100 yards to the house.

Prior to beginning his collegiate career as part of the 2018 class, Feaster played at Stephens County High School. The 6’0, 187 pound defensive back is a native of Toccoa, Georgia.

Feaster adds to the experienced Florida State secondary

Impressively, Florida State was already set to return its entire secondary from a season ago. Prior to the commitment of Feaster, Florida State star Jammie Robinson was fired up for the state of the defense. Now with Feaster in the fold, the Seminoles are even better.

“It’s going to be real dangerous. We’re just going to follow the blueprint that the coaches got for us, and we’re going to execute every play,” Robinson said at ACC Media Day.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell also knows what he is returning on defense, and as a whole he is excited for what his team is going to be able to show when they take the field in September.

“I’ve got an unbelievable amount of confidence in them,” Mike Norvell continued. “But ultimately, for us, it’s about us showing up every single day and going to perform and to execute at that level with an incredible level of consistency throughout that process. We have great expectations as a program.”