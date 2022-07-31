BPD looking for missing Boise man

www.ktvb.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Third drowning reported at Idaho reservoir in two weeks
BOISE — A 46-year-old man who was swimming with friends near a boat has become the third apparent drowning at Lucky Peak in the past two weeks. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was swimming near the boat on Sunday when he went under and never resurfaced; search and recovery efforts are under way, but were unsuccessful on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that recovery efforts would continue on Tuesday, but reported no updates. ...
What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
Post Register
Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County
VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
Idaho Youth Ranch supported by Interfaith Sanctuary after structure fire
BOISE, Idaho — After a massive 3-alarm structure fire at Idaho Youth Ranch’s outlet store and distribution center on July 18, Interfaith Sanctuary offered their building on State Street as a temporary distribution center. While the outlet store was destroyed in the fire, the distribution center, where staff...
On this day in 1862: Grimes Creek gets its name
BOISE, Idaho — It may be hard to believe, but the mass influx of Californians and others moving into Idaho from other states was a fad well before today. In fact, it was a thing before Idaho was even a territory. Prospectors were moving to the Boise Basin by...
Idaho Lottery premiers Big Spin Winner Event at Boise Towne Square
BOISE, Idaho — A Priest River man won $75,000 after debuting the Idaho Lottery's new Big Spin Wheel at the Boise Towne Square Tuesday. Lonnie Dahl of Priest River was the first person to win the new Big Spin Idaho Lottery game. His winning ticket, purchased from Whitley Oil Exxon in Priest River, earned him a trip to Boise and a spin on the giant 6ft wheel.
Valley County Sheriff's Office looking for possible drowning victim
BOISE, Idaho — An active search and rescue effort is underway for a Nampa man that never returned after going swimming. The Nampa man, identified by police as 43-year-old Clark Halverson, went into the Payette River to swim, according to the Sheriff's Office. Around noon on July 31, the...
Record-setting summer temperatures in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — July 2022 was a hot month for Boise. In fact, July 2022 went down in the record books as the 8th hottest July on record for Boise, with records going all the way back to 1877. Monday, August 1st marked seven days in a row of...
‘Extensive fire damage’ at LDS church in Southwest Boise. Investigation ongoing
The Boise Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around midnight Tuesday. The church, which is located at 5645 S. Maple Grove Rd. in Boise, has extensive fire damage, Boise fire spokesperson Lynsey Amundson told the Idaho Statesman by email. Amundson said no civilians were injured, but one firefighter suffered a heat-related injury.
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
Idahoans Are Absolutely Losing Their Minds Over a Facebook Post
The internet is a beautiful, magical and strange place. So much can be found on the internet: an abundance of information, connectivity with people near and far, and (unfortunately) a fair amount of drama and conflict between users. We’re not sure if it’s the anonymity of being behind a keyboard...
Ada County Sheriff's Office search for man 'believed to be drowned'
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who may have drowned after he never resurfaced while swimming at Lucky Peak. The 46-year-old was last seen Sunday night after 7, according to the Ada County Sheriff. Friends said the man was swimming near the boat when he went under and never resurfaced.
'Exciting to be part of something bigger than me': Idaho woman rides to Maine and back for Parkinson's awareness
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Joni Pursell has been riding her motorcycle for many years now. She decided to take a long 8,000-mile ride in May. "I wasn't thinking that big. I was just thinking I want to go to Maine and have lobster,” Pursell said. Joni’s long adventure was...
How to avoid starting fires with Idaho's 'extreme' fire danger
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Spring in Boise this year was cool and rainy, leaving the valley greener than normal in the summer. Though spring rains helped delay the danger somewhat, the wet spring meant more grass grew. And as summer temperatures have risen, that grass is now all dried out and can act as fuel. Now, the area is in an ‘extreme’ fire danger category.
Post Register
Man arrested following chase in Weiser
WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — A man is in jail facing several charges following a chase that began in Weiser. Washington County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Joshua Aquino on July 31st. Deputies received a call from a woman saying a man tried to kill her. Deputies identified the suspect and say...
boisedev.com
Greenleaf man sentenced to federal prison; Investigation turned up threats to McLean
Editor’s note: This story contains strong language. A judge sentenced a Greenleaf man to 6.5 years in prison during a federal court hearing Monday in connection with unlawfully possessing firearms and an assault against a U.S. Forest Service Officer when he was arrested last spring. Items found by federal law enforcement during searches of his home and vehicle turned up a bullet with Mayor Lauren McLean’s name written on it and a journal entry referencing her.
Take a Look at the Five Most Affordable Homes in Idaho’s Richest City
Waterfront property with private docks. Pools with shady cabanas. Cedar saunas. Closets fit for movie stars. Impressive home theaters. These are all amenities, you’d expect to find in Idaho’s “richest city.” But not all homes there are million-dollar mansions!. Earlier this year, HomeSnacks combed through census...
Idaho jury convicts 5 members of family in counterfeit cell phone case
BOISE, Idaho — Five members of an Idaho family accused of running a multi-million-dollar counterfeit electronics operation have been convicted of criminal charges after a federal trial that lasted more than two months. Monday in U.S. District Court, the jury convicted Paul (Pavel) Babichenko, Peter (Piotr) Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko,...
KIVI-TV
Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
Idaho Continues to React to Unprecedented Boise Heat Wave
It is August in Idaho, meaning the Boise area is under a heat wave well into the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued several heat warnings urging Idahoans to stay indoors if possible. As we've covered here, several Idahoans work outdoors regardless of the temperature. We proudly salute...
