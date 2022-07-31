BPD looking for missing Boise man

BOISE — A 46-year-old man who was swimming with friends near a boat has become the third apparent drowning at Lucky Peak in the past two weeks. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was swimming near the boat on Sunday when he went under and never resurfaced; search and recovery efforts are under way, but were unsuccessful on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that recovery efforts would continue on Tuesday, but reported no updates. ...

